by Stan Ernst

My job as an ADK Express columnist is providing Expresslandians profound whoppers with local zest. As such, I go where legends germinate and most often that place is a saloon. I recently stopped at Duffy’s at the Glenmore to wash down mud I inhaled driving back from Stillwater. Stillwater Road is usually dusty this time of year but incessant downpours have made it a series of watering holes complete with migrating wildebeests and elephants. I arrived at Duffy’s mid-afternoon and it was already well attended.

As I sipped a Saranac Lager, I was approached by a tweedy lady in her mid-sixties. She asked if I was the guy who wrote the human interest column in the Express. I replied that there are a few intrepid humans who might be interested in OOS. She didn’t seem amused and was in fact quite solemn. She said her name was Vera Cutlip Spellbinder and asked if she could tell me a story about her father Benny Cutlip, who went missing fifteen years ago in the vicinity of the Stillwater fire tower. She said her father was experiencing PTSD and sometimes grabbed his pup tent and sleeping bag and headed into the woods to “confront his demons.” He always left a note on the kitchen table to let family know in which direction he was headed. His last note read “Stillwater tower or some such.”

Vera told me that the DEC and State Police searched for weeks after she reported him missing. The only sign of her father was his abandoned Ford F-150 parked a quarter-mile north of the fire tower trailhead. She wasn’t surprised searchers couldn’t locate Benny since he was a Green Beret who was adept at concealing himself from his enemies, real and perceived. He was a former SERE (survival, evasion, resistance and escape) instructor. She was convinced that although he now had difficulty navigating his way to Eagle Bay, he could still outfox pursuers if he wanted to. He was known as “The Ghost” in the Special Forces, legendary at disappearing and reappearing as clandestine battle tactics evolved. Vera said that the day Benny vanished he was packing his vintage $75K Rolex and rare coin collection worth $300K. After surviving three tours in Nam with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, Benny opted-out and struck it rich as a body parts model. Vera suspected that Benny knew his life was sliding toward oblivion and he wished to dissolve into the woods surrounded by his treasured earthly possessions.

I asked Vera why she was telling me her father’s story. She said that she hoped I would write about it in OOS since I had written “Treasure Hunt” in December 2016 about the disappearance of Bernie Baals near Death Brook Falls in Raquette Lake. Bernie was complicit in a Vermont bank heist gone wrong and apparently ended up dead inside a giant hollow sugar maple growing against an enormous glacial erratic somewhere above the falls. Vera said that she was aware that there are Express readers determined to find Bernie and the long lost bank loot. She hoped that amateur sleuths and treasure hunters would also be interested in finding her father’s Rolex and coin collection and thereby discover his remains. Vera intends to bury what’s left of Benny in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

I ordered another Saranac and asked Vera what she was drinking; she said she’d enjoy a gin and tonic. I told her that I take gin and tonics when my malaria kicks in; I contracted malaria while gallivanting around Jamaica back in the day. As we sipped, Vera reminisced that her father conducted surgical strikes in Vietnam that targeted Soviet and Chinese collaborators. She added that most contemporary Americans have no inkling that hundreds of Soviet and Chinese combatants supported the People’s Army of Vietnam. So true Vera; but let’s get back to finding your father. I agreed tentatively that I’d see what I could do. Vera finished her G&T, provided her contact info and drifted outside to her car. I squared my bar tab and drove back to camp contemplating our encounter.

My first thought was holy gehosifat; how many ADK MIA’s are there. There could be hundreds. I’ve heard stories my entire life of wayfarers stopping alongside local roads, walking into the woods to relieve themselves, never to be seen again. I thought these were fabrications to paint the ADK as a mysterious and dangerous place for flatlanders. And now I found myself entangled in a second disappearance involving a prominent citizen who went missing along with a sizable estate. I’m supposed to be writing meaningless mumbo-jumbo to flabbergast and bemuse Expresslandians. Locating ADK MIA’s isn’t in my job description. But we all play the hand we’re dealt; or fold.

The next day I drove to Stillwater Mt. trailhead. It has improved parking and a marked trail to the recently renovated fire tower at 2,264 feet. There’re hundreds of likely spots along the trail where Benny could’ve concealed himself. Then I recalled something Vera said. She mentioned that Benny occasionally caught trout from nearby Sunday Creek and Lizard Spring Brook off Number Four Road and once camped at Hitchcock Lake. Suddenly a modest search turned into a massive exploration. Finding ADK MIA’s isn’t for amateurs like me; locating Benny’s leftovers will be providential. Maybe an unsuspecting hunter, angler or hiker will stumble over Benny and claim the vintage Rolex and rare coin collection. Hopefully they’ll contact Vera (via me) so she can collect her father’s DNA.

I made the call to Vera and told her that the likelihood of finding Benny was beyond remote and that she should accept that he got his wish to dissolve into the woods he loved with his personal treasures. I reminded her that after 153 years of unceasing service Arlington National Cemetery’s down to a very few vacancies; Benny’s better off in his forever wild woods. I promised Vera that the next time she hit town I’d buy her a G&T at Duffy’s. My duty’s done; again.