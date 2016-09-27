by Stan Ernst

I was in the Tap Room recently feeding their insatiable new internet jukebox with greenbacks. It’s an awesome machine but it soaks up George Washingtons like spilled beer into a cheap sysco napkin.

Tap Room doyenne Andrea (and Mathew from Drake’s) showed me how to play “Muskrat Love” by The Captain and Tennille. I downed two Yuenglings and a Teresa Taylor ribeye steak sandwich. Teresa had recently been smacked in the kisser by a windblown Hamilton County News from Speculator dated November 23, 1972. Mistaking me for local historian Charlie Herr, she presented it to me. I reminded her that historians sip Chardonnay and Earl Grey with raised pinkies; Yuengling’s too pedestrian for them. I further reminded her not to mistake me for a journalist who would find this ancient broadsheet inspiring. Inadvertently I noted in the decomposing rag that the Inlet Town Board had met and Supervisor Thibado had authorized a new snow packer for $11K prompting Police Chief Payne to sign-up for a two-day seminar in Old Forge on snow patrol. I may find Theresa’s old Hamilton County News useful in the future when I’m at a loss for inane things to write.

I decided to return to Inlet via Uncas Road since I was anxious to see Amanda DiStefano’s restoration of recently defaced Indian Rock. When the vandals are apprehended, I trust Amanda will get first crack at spray painting their faces with MILSPRAY the indestructible spray-on military truck bed liner. When I reached Indian Rock I was gratified. Amanda nailed the famous Mel Brooks’ Yiddish Indian Chief in Blazing Saddles; “Hosti gezen in dayne lebn?” (Have you ever seen such a thing? They darker than us! Woof!)

I’m called thimble bladder so my next stop was the DEC campsite next to the Lower Brown’s Track outlet flowing under Uncas Road. The clarified Yuenglings had relinquished their nutrition and the toxic residue had to be evacuated. I parked and walked to the mini-beach which looks out on Lower Brown’s Tract. It was a brilliant moonlit evening so I ogled the starry sky; I could even discern Uranus suspended directly overhead. It was then that my serene ADK evening began its descent into Bizarro World. A huge aeronautical object ringed with bright lights appeared over the island before me and began drifting purposefully in my direction. I froze in my tracks. There was nowhere to run; nowhere to hide. I held out my arms and pretended to be a paper birch.

Having watched “Fire in the Sky” twenty times since 1993, I knew what was coming; I was Travis Walton. The alien craft positioned itself above me and lowered its intergalactic escalator which conveyed me up into the ship’s foyer. I was greeted by an edgy alien resembling Sinead O’Connor. I was escorted to an austere chamber which turned out to be the Leader’s hidey-hole. The Leader also looked like Sinead O’Connor but through telepathic communications she explained that unlike humans and Sinead O’Connor the leadership of their race is based on their intelligence quotients. The smarter one becomes the more leadership responsibility they assume. I heard myself exclaim, “Wow what a unique concept!”

The Leader asked if I required sustenance and I replied in the affirmative. Miraculously another Sinead O’Connor appeared with a proton shake, some space dust and a gigantic reefer. The Leader confided that she had conducted 400 human interviews and thus provided the most requested inducements for her study subjects. After a line of space dust and a couple of tokes, I warned that when Donald Trump is elected POTUS he’ll build a Bubble Wrap dome over the United States to keep out aberrant extraterrestrials and insist that the extraterrestrials pay for it. The Leader replied, “We from the Tadpole Galaxy don’t blame Mr. Trump for his monosyllabic blathering. We blame his Fifth Grade teachers for passing him on to the Sixth Grade. It’s obvious that he reached his maximum intellectual potential at age 10.” I was afraid to ask what she thought of HRC.

I asked the Leader why she had abducted me since I am not known to have any redeeming human qualities. The Leader explained that they had recently abducted ADK icon Gary Lee and Gary had given them way too much information about everything they asked him; they needed an intellectual timeout. The Leader related that she asked Gary how many warblers visit the Adirondacks and Gary listed thirty warblers in alphabetical order according to color and migratory patterns and then whistled every one of their distinguishing calls. The Leader said she lost consciousness at number fifteen and nearly drowned in her proton shake. The Leader added that after transporting Gary back to Ferd’s Bog to observe mating black-backed woodpeckers my name percolated to the top of their ADK most innocuous abduction list. I was flattered.

I asked the Leader why her crew haunted Uncas Road and she said, “We love to dress up as locals and visit indigenous restaurants and bars.” The Leader related that the crew enjoyed human grub, art and local entertainers. The Leader related that the crew often mingled at View social functions and had entered ten paintings in the 2016 watercolor exhibition. The Leader offered that, “ADKers are tolerant beings who tend to embrace our cultural differences and the fact that we all resemble Sinead O’Connor. But most of all ADKers admire our tactical high energy lasers. We can take down a twelve-point buck from the mesosphere.”

I said, “Right on Leader, would you please transport me and my RAV4 to Matt’s Draft House where I’ll treat the crew to their choice of fifty tap beers.” Suddenly I was standing in Matt’s surrounded by thirty locals who were all chugging distinctive brews. Who are these familiar beings I wondered; the bartender looked a lot like Kyle with chartreuse hair. The moral of this yarn is that you never really know who you’re partying with when you’re rock’n in the ADK. If it looks like Sinead O’Connor and quacks like Sinead O’Connor it may not be Sinead O’Connor.