by Stan Ernst

Deb and I enjoy “Alone” on the History Channel. Self-reliance experts from across the Nation compete to outlast each other in hostile natural environments for $500K. The current season is filmed on Vancouver Island, British Columbia where after only a month, seven pairs of survivalists have dwindled to a precious few. Two of the pairs “tapped out” in the first two days because they fell down and got booboos; total weenies.

I told Deb that I could outlast those Bozos and I’d prove it. I announced that I was going into the Moose River Plains for an overnighter at Icehouse Pond with nothing but a Swiss Army Knife, butane lighter, my Mountainman Native Watercraft, a six weight fly rod, a pound of beef jerky, a snowmobile suit, my Daisy Red Ryder BB-Gun, Atomic Beam Headlight and my Toyota RAV4. Deb asked why I wasn’t taking our king size bed and a flat-screen TV. I explained that cargo space in the RAV4 was limited.

I left for the Plains at 1 p.m. after a Legendary Larry Burger and two Yuenglings at the Ern. I needed to fortify myself for the arduous quest ahead; my body demands sustenance every two hours. I hadn’t been back in the Plains in a couple of years because it’s a forbidding place teeming with moose, bears and coyotes; things that go bump in the night. After a jolting hour-long ride, I pulled off the road at the Icehouse Pond trailhead. It took an hour to drag my boat and survival gear a quarter mile to the pond. I was hoping to find an alcohol-fueled Mountainman Rendezvous at the pond but alas I was alone.

I pondered my shelter for the night. Should I build a lean-to of dead sticks or sleep under my boat in my snowmobile suit? I decided to use my boat since making a lean-to requires work. So the first thing I did was to eat a half pound of jerky and take a nap. When I awoke it was 5 p.m. and I thought it prudent to go fishing for dinner; Icehouse Pond’s full of tasty brook trout. I armed my fly rod with a golden wooly bugger, boarded the American Watercraft and paddled across the pond to my favorite fishing spot. It’s directly across from the put-in and features overhanging blueberry bushes concealing a bubbling spring-fed beck. Brookies love to hang in cold oxygenated H2O.

My first cast under the shady overhang produced an eleven-inch brookie. He was dispatched with the snap of his neck. During the next ten minutes I boated two more pan size brookies for dinner and breakfast. Why does gathering food seem so difficult on “Alone” I asked myself serendipitously. Those meatheads are losers. My revelry was short lived when I noticed the sun rapidly disappearing. I reminded myself that I probably should’ve gathered dry firewood instead of taking a nap since thunderheads began rumbling behind the ridge. I nonchalantly paddled back to my non-camp. I was like the Beatles’ “nowhere man.” I was sitting in my nowhere land, making all my nowhere plans for nobody.

Okay, I’m not kidding; my situation grew dire as thunder bumpers charged over the ridge directly at me. I pulled my boat onto dry land and flipped her over. The wind was rising and the air temp was plunging; I was shaking like a leaf on a tree. I hadn’t gathered any firewood and I hadn’t gutted my trout. To calm myself, I finished my jerky. Then things got real. I gathered handfuls of dry grass and kindling and cleared an area for my cook fire. I used bellybutton lint and a butane lighter to get the grass burning and tossed on the kindling. Meanwhile I rushed to the boat launch to gut the trout. I left the heads on figuring they could be the difference between life and death.

It was now pitch black and drizzling; thunder and lightning boomed overhead. I tripped over a spruce log on my way back to the fire. I grabbed the log and threw it on the smoldering embers. Pretty soon I had a blazing cooking fire. I found a small Moosemaple and whittled it into a forked stick with my Swiss Army knife. I stuck the forked stick through my butterflied brookie and held him over the flames. The rain turned from a drizzle to a downpour. My fire was extinguished and I was drenched. My first meal in the wild was trout sushi; very chic.

I estimated that the air temp had dropped to 50 degrees. I pulled my snowmobile suit outta a plastic garbage bag, put it on over my wet clothes and crawled under my boat. I had to lay flat on my back to fit under the boat but it protected me from the pounding rain. Suddenly three fire-breathing coyotes raced through my camp hot on the trail of a snowshoe hare. Their piercing yelps rose above the thunder and sent shivers down my shivering spine. I heard Vaughn Monroe singing “Ghost Riders in the Sky.” A few minutes later I was roused from a fitful stupor by the sounds of scrounging around my camp. Oh no, a bear! Nope, it was a family of raccoons who’d found the two brookies I’d abandoned at my campfire. Sayonara to my sushi breakfast.

There was but one thing to do. I turned on my Atomic Beam Headlight (which lit up the entire Moose River Plains), broke camp and dragged my gear out to the RAV4. While lugging my soggy butt to the road I thought back to the bad old days when Ranger Gary Lee religiously locked the Limekiln gate at 9 p.m.; what a pain in the ass. No chance for a bedtime ice cream cone at Northern Lights. Thank Gluskab that Gary’s retired. As I drove through the wide open gate for home I thought of my warm king bed, flat screen TV and Yo, it’s Thursday night. “Alone” airs at 9 p.m. I made it just in time to see another pair of weenies tap out; the cowardly scoundrels.