by Joan Herrmann

Some of our lesser appreciated critters are spiders, but I have found that the more I learn about them the more fascinating they become, hopefully you will agree.

Spiders can be found almost everywhere; in our yard, gardens, woods, wetlands, homes and workplaces. Believe it or not, it is estimated that perhaps as many as one million spiders can be found in one acre of land. This for me means there are about three and a half million spiders in my meadow.

I am also aware that many of you that read my column or view my posts on Facebook have a fear of spiders. I try to be thoughtful about posting photos in consideration of the feelings of anyone that suffers from arachnophobia (fear of spiders). I have learned that the more I learn about things that are fearful to me, the more I can appreciate those things, and that having contempt before investigation can be oppressive.

Spiders are invaluable predators and feed on hundreds of insects. Movies and books often feature spiders as malevolent creatures. At Halloween, webs and spiders are used to frighten us. Tarantulas, black widows, brown recluse and daddy longs are some of the more familiar scary spiders. However, it is most unlikely that the first three will be found in the Adirondacks and the daddy longlegs isn’t even a spider.

The kinds of spiders that we do find in the Adirondacks are crab spiders, wolf spiders, jumping spiders and orb weavers. They all are benevolent critters. Orb weavers, which are among my personal favorites, are the spiders which make the lovely webs which we see hanging with “jewels of dew” in the early morning.

You may have learned in science class that spiders belong to the phylum arthropods meaning that this group has segmented appendages (separate parts) and a hard outer skeleton. This includes insects, which have six legs and spiders which have eight legs.

One of the differences between these two is that insects have three body parts; head, thorax and abdomen and spiders have two body parts. The spiders’ head and thorax are connected and called a cephalothorax which is connected to their abdomen. Insects have three pairs of legs and two pairs of wings attached to their thorax. Spiders do not have wings and their four pairs of legs attached to the cephalothorax.

Insects have antennae attached to their heads, spiders do not, but spiders have appendages called pedipalps that attached near their head. The spider’s eyes are quite different from insects. Insects generally have large compound eyes made up of many small lenses, while spiders typically have eight simple eyes.

The mouthparts of insects vary from biting and chewing to sucking and piercing. Spiders have fangs found on the jaws (chelicerae) pronounced [cal-lis-er-a] and spiders have poison glands. Insects may have stinger and/or ovipositors for laying eggs. Spiders have spinnerets and silk glands.

The life cycle of insects is either a metamorphosis or incomplete metamorphosis. The metamorphosis life is an egg, a larvae (or caterpillar), pupa (chrysalis or cocoon), and adult. Incomplete metamorphosis is an egg, a larvae, and nymph. The nymph resembles a miniature adult. Spiders hatch from eggs and have an immature form that goes through multiple molts until it reaches maturity, and also looks like a miniature adult. Insects may be predators or herbivores. All spiders are carnivores, their prey may be diverse, but none are plant eaters.

The large jaw-like fangs are located in front of the mouth and are used to crush their prey or to inject venom which paralyzes the victim before consuming.

The arrangement of spider’s eyes can be used to identify each species. For example, orb weavers have two rows of four eyes. I find it interesting that if spider loses part of its leg it can regenerate another during its next molt.

All spiders can spin silk, but not all spiders spin webs. A female spider deposits eggs into a silk ball that she spins. The balls (sacs) are attached to the web or on a nearby twig. She will guard the sac or sacs until the first hard frost of autumn, and she will die. The young hatch in the spring, they merge and disperse. The young spiders release silken threads which they use like parachutes to “ride the wind” to new locations.

As I mentioned earlier many spiders do not spin webs. Water spiders may sit on a lily pad or wait at the water’s edge to prey on dragonflies or other aquatic insects. Crab spiders camouflage themselves by changing colors. They may be white while sitting on a daisy or yellow while sitting on goldenrod. Ground spiders spin webs with a trap door and sit and wait for prey. Jumping spiders do not make webs, but jump swiftly onto prey. About half of all spiders either ambush or use traps or snares to capture prey the other half build webs.

There are numerous types of webs; among them are sheet, funnel, cob and mesh. Spiders of the same species make identical webs. Female spiders spin webs at dawn or dusk and each web takes about an hour to assemble. She may make repairs to the web, as needed during the day. She produces a liquid in her abdomen and secretes it from her spinnerets. The spinneret is located beneath the abdomen and may produce thin or thick sheets of silk. In addition to building a web they also spin silk to wrap their prey and create egg cases.

Charlotte of E. B. White’s beloved story “Charlotte’s Web” is an orb weaver.

When starting a web, the spider releases a sticky thread that is blown with the wind to stick on a bit of plant material creating a bridge. The spider will tighten it and crosses it on its specially adapted claws. She then reinforces it with one or more stands and proceeds to complete the web.

There are many species of orb weavers. Among my favorite are the shamrock orb weavers. The females can be quite large with their abdomens ranging from 6 mm to 20 mm. They vary in color but, are often a deep rusty color with multiple small and large whitish spots and they have black and white striped legs. Their hunting techniques are amazing. They hide within plant material near their web, with one or two legs on the web, waiting like a fisherman with a finger on the line. When prey is caught she rushes out and wraps it in wide sheets of silk. It is similar to us wrapping food in saran wrap.

This is just a bit of information regarding these fascinating and clever arachnids. Perhaps with more investigation you will begin to regard them with respect and admiration too.