by Stan Ernst

Let’s get one thing straight outta the box; this OOS column is rife with alternative facts. I received a dispatch from White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, stating that as a beer swilling mercenary for the Fourth Estate (ADK Express) I’m officially forbad from the White House Press Briefing Room. The dispatch declared that Press Secretary Spicer considers me a journalistic hack and that I’m officially disconnected.

The epistle further specified that there’s no room for me when the White House Press Corps is exiled to the 400-seat Eisenhower Executive Office Building pressroom. Sean said my seat has been reassigned to little Billy Tucker a 10-year old blogger from New Russia who believes the President is Spider-Man. The larger pressroom provides ample space for rousing Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader routines each time the President chop-blocks a reporter and toots his own tuba during press conferences.

My first inclination was that I’d become a target of the Church of Scientology since I’m clandestinely watching Leah Remini’s expose “Scientology and the Aftermath” on A&E in the sanctity of my doomsday bunker. It was Scientology that coined the term disconnected. I fear that Scientology Potentate David Miscavige will transport himself into my bunker and beat the living crap outta me because I shamelessly criticize First Mates Tom Cruise and John Travolta for being money-grubbing uncivil liberties bullies.

It turns out that Sean’s communique was pushed into my face by an intimidating man-in-black (MIB) who warned me to cease any attempts to retrieve the $2 Tricky Dick coffee mug that I supposedly planted in the press briefing room. He said that the mug was smashed after security determined that it was crafted by a 6-year old Chinese urchin named Hung in the same Sanhuan sweatshop where the President’s clothing line is contrived; he said it was just too coincidental. He added that my journalist credentials are hereby revoked.

Okay, that explained everything. I now understood that Spicer had mistaken me for a journalist. I sardonically explained to the MIB that no one in their right mind would mistake me for a journalist and the closest I’ve come to the White House Press Briefing Room was a 1960 White House Christmas tour when I was sixteen and JFK was President. The MIB retorted, “Like all journalists, you’re a bald-faced liar.” I conceded that I employ alternative facts 50 percent of the time but remained steadfast in my journalistic denial. I suggested that the MIB poll ADK Express readers; they would confirm that I’m no journalist and that Sean Spicer was spot-on about me being a beer guzzling hack.

At that point the MIB told me to “Shut up and go away.” When I politely reminded him that he was standing in my doorway and technically trespassing on my property he called me a wiseass. He pirouetted and departed in a giant black General Motors SUV. I chuckled aloud that the holier-than-thou MIB would be walking if it wasn’t for GW and Barry-O teaming-up to save GM’s sorry butt. Nervously I looked around to make sure no one was standing behind me with a garrote. I was all shook-up after my first Big Brother encounter.

I’m no heroic crusader for Amendment 1 to the US Constitution which provides for freedom of religion, speech, press, peaceable assembly and petitioning for a governmental redress of grievances. It’s that redress thingy that got me; the right to petition the government for redress of grievances without fear of punishment or reprisals. I grabbed my Big Brother letter and pocket Constitution and crossed Memorial Bridge into DC to confront Press Secretary Spicer.

Upon reaching the White House I presented my Spicer letter to security who casually escorted me to the press corps briefing room. From there I walked fifteen paces to Spicer’s office. I overheard Sean ranting about repo-ing talentless Meryl Streep’s three Oscars and nine Golden Globes. I pounded the pine and introduced myself; “Yo Sean, I’m Stan the beer swilling mercenary for the ADK Express.” His face turned magenta as he demanded to know who admitted me to the White House. I informed him that I told security that I was a bipartisan columnist and you therefore wanted to waterboard me.

That refocused Sean enough to begin his interrogation. In rapid succession he demanded to know why I called the President a Manhattan Orange Crested Chicken Hawk and reported that the President was afflicted with Narcissistic Personality Disorder like North Korean megalomaniac Kim Jong-un. I explained that I did it because I could. I pulled out my pocket US Constitution and began reciting Amendment 1. Sean plugged his ears and warbled lalalalala. He warned me that he was reviewing Amendment 1 for loopholes. He bawled that we nattering nabobs of negativity in the press needlessly hinder partisan schemes with probing questions and requests for factual information; ah, Spiro Agnew lives. Sean again turned magenta and began hyperventilating. I suggested that he place a bag over his head to stabilize his respiration.

After EMTs resuscitated Sean I explained that he had nothing to fear since I’m not a journalist and even if I was, I’d gladly relinquish my pressroom orange crate to little Billy the blogger. I reminded Sean that the ADK Express emanates in a traditional Upstate New York town which overwhelmingly voted for his boss, 574 to 367. A divine glow engulfed Sean and he offered his sincerest apology for branding me a journalist. As I departed Sean’s office he told me that he was happy we resolved our issues so he didn’t have to send me to Senior Presidential Advisor Kellyanne Conway’s office. He confided; “Nobody comes back from Kellyanne’s office without cigarette burns and chronic heebie-jeebies.”

I bolted from the White House and ran smack dab into Deb and 500,000 of her closest friends who were protesting the dubious integrity of a President who would be King if not for the US Constitution. The swamp was alive with the sound of music even though Toby Keith had returned to Honkytonk U beers ago. The Founders may rest contentedly knowing that Amendment 1 remains rocksteady.