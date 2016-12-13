An American Flyer model train display is returning to the Woodgate Free Library during this year’s holiday season. Featuring different types of locomotives as well as some action cars and operating accessories, the demonstration will be in place until Jan. 11.

The items shown are the property of Library Trustee Alan Woodruff, who obtained his first American Flyer train in 1948 and has added many additional items since that time.

Young people visiting the display will be able to push a button to blow the whistle and observe action accessories such as an oil drum loader, Gabe the Lamplighter, cow on track, truck unloading car, a track maintenance pump car and more.

Demonstrations of the trail equipment will be held at the following times: from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 – 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, from 3 – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

For information and possible scheduling of other demonstrations, interested people are asked to call Woodruff at (315) 392-4592.