The annual book sale for the Woodgate Free Library is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Books are $2 a bag. In addition, you can own a piece of history while helping to fund the library’s new windows. The original 1890s schoolhouse windows are for sale, along with bird feeders made from antique dishes from the Community Hall.The Woodgate Volunteer Fire Dept. is holding its annual Rummage Sale and Chicken BBQ on the same day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Barbecue pickups will begin at noon with $10 reserve tickets available.