Established in 1994, the Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart race seeks to raise money within the community for local charitable organizations in need. Since its inception, the Go-Kart race has raised over $250,000. This exciting event brings local businesses together to vie for the coveted trophy and to work together as a community for worthy causes. You are cordially invited take part in this exciting event and to help make it the best ever. Come and celebrate the end of summer with the local community. The 2017 Go-Kart Race will feature the brand new fleet of Go-Karts.

The 24th annual Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart Race will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The beneficiaries this year are the Old Forge Little League Baseball Field and Kinderwood. Please come out to the race and support the local community and these worthy causes. The rain date is Thursday, Sept. 14. Call (315) 369-6145 to confirm postponement due to rain. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing to begin at 5:30 p.m. sharp.

The entry fee is $275, which covers five racers who will each run in two heats, along with food and tickets for three beverages for each racer. Additional beverages can be purchased for $3 each. Team leaders should send their check for $275 and a list of five racers to Calypso’s Cove Charity Go-Kart Race, 3183 State Route 28, Old Forge. The entry form can also be downloaded at www.CalypsosCove.com. There is a 24 team limit. Interest in the race is high, so don’t be disappointed, send your entry today. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, or the 24 team limit.

Race Spectators will be admitted for a donation of $15 for adults and $5 for children under twelve. The donation includes food and tickets for three beverages. Additional beverages can be purchased for $3 each. All proceeds from the event are donated to the beneficiaries. Please bring ID for proof of age.

Race participants and spectators can purchase raffle tickets before or during the event. Door prize raffles will be awarded throughout the evening and the same tickets are used for a 50/50 raffle at the end of the race. If you are interested in donating a door prize or gift certificate call (315) 369-6145 or stop into the Enchanted Forest Water Safari office.

Fifty percent of the raffle money will be split between the above benefactors. If you send in your race entry by Aug. 31, with your payment for 50/50 raffle tickets at $5 each or 10 for $20 we will double the number of tickets placed in the drawing. Ticket numbers will be issued the day of the race and tickets will also be on sale at the event. Return a list of team members and signed rules with your entry.