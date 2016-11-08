This year’s author, Jennifer Roy, will give presentations on Thursday, Nov. 17, to students from the Town of Webb Schools, Inlet School and home schooled students between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Old Forge Library.

The 10 a.m.-11 a.m. session is open to interested book club members, writers and the general public. During the presentations, Roy will discuss her books, the writing and publishing process, and how she became an author. Her goal is to provide an experience that educates, enriches, entertains and exceeds your expectations.

Roy is best known for fiction including the highly

acclaimed book “Yellow Star,” which won a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and a Sydney Taylor Honor Award. It was a Jewish Book Awards Finalist, an ALA Notable Book, School Library Journal Best Book, and a NYPL Top Book for Reading and Sharing Books for the Teenager.

She is also the author of “Cordially Uninvited,” “Mindblind,” and the coauthor of the “Trading Faces” series, written with her twin sister, Julia DeVillers. She has written 35 educational books for children ages 5–16. Roy has a new non-fiction book just released in July: “Jars of Hope.”

Call the library at (315) 369-6008 for more information.