Professional cooks, amateur cooks, firehouse cooks, organization cooks and anyone else who thinks their chili is the best are being sought for the fourth annual Chili Cook-Off hosted by the Eagle Bay Fire Department.

Local restaurants and chefs in the area are especially challenged to compete in this friendly chili competition to determine whose chili recipe reigns supreme.

The Chili Cook-Off will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall on Route 28. All registration forms must be received by Feb. 4 to be eligible to compete. All entries must be at the Eagle Bay firehouse by 11 a.m. on Feb. 11 and all applicants must supply their own heating devices to keep their chili warm. Judging will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Applicants need not be present to win.

There will be four categories: Best Professional Cook, Best Amateur Cook, Best Fire Department and the People’s Choice.

Enter your prize winning chili recipe and compete for prizes or simply stop by and enjoy chili tasting at the Eagle Bay Fire Department as individuals and organizations compete to win cash prizes and fire departments compete for a cash prize, bragging rights and their name engraved on a rotating trophy.

For those of you not up to the challenge, the public is welcome to a chili tasting from 1 to 5 p.m. or as long as the chili lasts, for a donation of $5 per person.

In addition to the Chili Cook-Off the Eagle Bay Fire Department will hold an open house, 50/50 raffle and, for those who don’t like chili, other refreshments will be sold.

For more information, rules and registration forms, contact Chief Shane Beach and (315) 390-4006 or Adleor Brigham (315) 617-2351.