The first Blue Moon Kayaking Outing was held on Aug. 31, 2012 on the Forestport Pond. It ended up to be Harold Pier’s last official outing with the Tramp and Trail and as the group’s president.This year’s event is planned for Sunday, Aug. 6, with a put-in at 7 p.m. The scheduled moon rise is 7:28 p.m. for our area. There is access at the River Street boat launch and another access on Woodhull Street, just past the turn to Forestport Station.Come join local kayakers for a special evening on Forestport Pond, followed by a celebration of Harold Pier’s life at the boat launch. For those who knew him, bring your Harold stories to share.He truly enjoyed this experience with 70 kayakers and even blogged about his impression of this special evening. No one knew it would be his last. Harold William Pier served as professor of chemistry at Utica College of Syracuse University from 1963 to 2000, died on Oct. 19, 2012, at his home in Remsen, after a brief bout with cancer.At his funeral, Jean Wolcott, organizer of the Blue/Full Moon event promised to keep his memory alive by having another kayaking event at the August full moon.For additional information about this special paddle, contact Jeannie Borgia-Wolcott at (315) 723-6213.