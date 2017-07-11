Photo by submitted

Kiwanis food collectors at Kalil’s Market in Inlet are Dan Harder, Bob Stanton and Margaret Harder.

On Saturday, July 1, The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks sponsored its ninth annual Food Kart Day for the Webb Community Food Pantry and it was very successful. The Webb Community Food Pantry, located at St. Bartholomew’s Church is always in need of additional non-perishable food items.

Kiwanis members and other volunteers were stationed at Kalil’s Market in Inlet, DiOrio’s Supermarket in Old, Forge and Kinney Drugs in Old Forge. They asked shoppers to consider buying an additional non-perishable food item and drop them off in the grocery carts stationed as they exited the stores. Each shopper was provided with a “Shopping List” of typical non-perishable food items that might be purchased for the Food Pantry.

The shoppers were very generous and cart after cart was filled with various food items. Father Howard Venette of St. Bartholomew’s Church, who is the Webb Food Pantry Coordinator, expressed his sincere thanks.

At the end of the day, Kiwanis volunteers transported over four pickup truck loads of food items to the Webb Community Food Pantry located at St. Bartholomew’s Church for distribution as needed and collected over $500 in cash donations. The cash is useful for client expense needs other than food.

Kiwanis Co-Chairs Linda Bamberger, Dawn Lenci and Sharon Kleps said that the cooperation of the store owners was outstanding and the generosity of the shoppers, who took the extra time to purchase an item for the Food Pantry was rewarding to see. Kiwanis members, 22 individuals, contributed over 45 hours to the Food Kart project and their contributions are appreciated. It also turned out to be a learning experience for many families to explain to their children why they were giving food to other families.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.