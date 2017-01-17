This year marks the 18th Poker Run. It will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. With over 70 door prizes, and 50/50 raffle prizes, one would think that’s all the fun you need. The winners will receive a cash payout from a purse of $700, but they must be present to win.

If you are interested in participating, the rules are simple. All you have to do is pick up a playing card at any one of the 23 sponsors. You must get your card stamped from as many sponsors as possible. At 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, participants are to go to Daiker’s Inn. No new poker hand will be dealt after 7:30 p.m.

Your one card can purchase up to ten hands for $10 per hand. Players are dealt as many cards as they have stamps on their playing card. You must have at least five different stamps as the poker game is five-card stud.

For more information on the Poker Run and all the other fun activities the Barnstormers have up their sleeve, as well as safety classes for the 2016 season, go to www.inletbarnstormerssnowmobileclub.com.