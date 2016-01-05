By BRITTANY GROW

Express Staff

The annual shootout sponsored by American Snowmobiler Magazine and DynoTech Research, will be held in a new location this year. Previously held at the White Otter Fish and Game Club in Woodgate, the sponsors chose to move the shootout to the Chip and Cindy Sauer Track behind The Ole Barn on Limekiln Road in Inlet on Dec. 11.

“We weren’t getting enough people to support the work that was going into the shootout. We decided to move closer to Old Forge so that we are more closely associated with Snodeo,” said Jim Czekala of DynoTech Research. Inlet can host larger events and with the close proximity to Old Forge, it was only natural to go back to where the shootout was held many years ago.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. and the races will go from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There is a $10 spectator fee that includes parking. For the stock races, CJ Motorsports from Boonville will be supplying the Ski-Doo snowmobiles, D & D Powersports from Lowville will supply Yamaha and Arctic Cats, and Sports Unlimited from Utica will bring the Polaris snowmobiles. The modified snowmobiles will be provided from D & D Motorsports, Bike Man Performance, BCM Performance, and Speedwerx. This year, spectators have the chance to show off their own snowmobiles. For $10, snowmobiles up to 660 horsepower can be raced one at a time to show off how fast their snowmobiles run compared to DynoTech modified snowmobiles.

During the races there will be food, raffles and shirts available for purchase. Czekala said that the DynoTech test results from the stock snowmobiles will be on their website, www.dynotechresearch.com, about a week after the shootout. “It should be a great time and we look forward to seeing everyone,” he said.

For general questions, visit [email protected] or call (315) 357-5501. For racers or tech questions, call Jim at DynoTech (585) 993-2777. There will be a rain date of Dec. 12 if weather conditions are too severe to hold the shootout with gates opening at 8 a.m. and races beginning at 11 a.m.