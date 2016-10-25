Friends, family, and supporters joined one another at the Hunter’s Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall. Although it snowed, inside the fire hall was warm with the fellowship of many friendly people that came to dine in support of the Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary.
— Photos by Cathy Bowsher
Another great turn out at for the Hunter’s Dinner
Friends, family, and supporters joined one another at the Hunter’s Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall. Although it snowed, inside the fire hall was warm with the fellowship of many friendly people that came to dine in support of the Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary.