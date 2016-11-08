The annual Marine Corps Birthday Party took place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Daiker’s Inn. All branches of service were present for the celebration.

Veterans shared speeches and fond anecdotes of their military service while attendees listened contently. Visitors lined up for a good cause at the raffle table for a chance to win a hand-made piece donated by the Pointed Pine Quilters, a group established in the 1950s of like minds with a love for quilting.

Proceeds from the raffle go toward the Wounded Warriors Project of Ft. Drum, a military charity that supports injured veterans and their families in times of need. The night wound down with hugs and handshakes and then closed with a call from Commander Lance Maly of the Old Forge Sons of the American Legion on his bugle.Taps, a note traditionally played at flag ceremonies and military funerals by the United States armed forces, resonated throughout the room.

— Photos by Cathy Bowsher