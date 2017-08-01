This year’s Fulton Chain rendezvous hosted 46 boats on the Old Forge waterfront to celebrate the 27th annual Antique and Classic Boat show. A special exhibit this year was the oldest original wooden boat ever shown at any of the Old Forge boat shows, an 1895 Naptha launch named “Laura” owned by Deke and Carol Morrison. Visitors to the show were given free rides on “Grace,” a classic Chris Craft owned by Dunn’s Boat Service from Big Moose Lake. A parade of all the boat entries motored up the channel to First Lake at the end of the show at 2 p.m.

The event was co-sponsored by the Central Adirondack Association, the Strand Theatre, Shelter, Inlet Golf Club, Water’s Edge Inn, Rivett’s Marine, Adirondack Bank, Water Safari/Enchanted Forest, T.A. Down Construction Co., DiOrio’s Supermarket, and Old Forge Camping Resort.

Awards were presented on Saturday night to these winners:

Deke and Carol Morrison for “Laura,” an 1895 Gas Engine and Power Co. launch in the Historic Class

Mike Turcotte for “The Deplorables,” a 1936 Gar Wood in the Antique Class

Al Mazloom for “Papa’s Dream,” a 1947 Gar Wood in the Classic Utility Class

Brad and Jocelyn Pearson for a 1960 Chris Craft in the Classic Runabout Class

John Belanus for “Barbara Ann,” a 2007 Hacker Craft in the Contemporary Classic Class

James and Mimi Daykin for “Knot Wood,” a 1955 Thompson in the Outboard Class

The Knoeller Family for a 1932 Chris Craft in the Land Display Class

Joe Sabo for “Geraldine,” a 1945 US Coast Guard Whale Boat in the Exhibitor’s Choice category.

The winners of the People’s Choice award were Deke and Carol Morrison for their 1895 Naptha launch.

The winner of the Paul Hornick Memorial Award was Chris Gaige for his many years of generous service to the annual boat shows.