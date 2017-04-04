The Adirondack Park Agency and the Department of Environmental Conservation are holding a joint public comment period to solicit comments regarding proposed Minimum Requirements Approach guidance. The guidance pertains to the construction of trail bridges on State Land classified as Wild Forest Areas in the Adirondack Park.

The APA and DEC will accept comments on the Minimum Requirements Approach Guidance until April 14.

On March 11, 2016, the Adirondack Park Agency approved changes to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan (APSLMP) Wild Forest Guidelines that allow the construction of trail bridges using non-natural materials (e.g. steel) following a Minimum Requirements Approach (MRA). The MRA is a structured process to evaluate multiple criteria (e.g. tree cutting, terrain alteration, cost, restoration, construction duration) as part of planning for trail bridges within areas classified as Wild Forest. The goal of the MRA process is to build trail bridges that are safe, less intrusive and require less maintenance.

For more information or to download the proposed Minimum Requirements Approach guidance for the construction of trail bridges in areas classified as Wild Forest in the Adirondack Park, please go to the Agency’s website (apa.ny.gov).

Please direct comments specific to the management action proposed in the guidance to the Department of Environmental Conservation: Peter Frank, Forest Preserve Bureau Chief, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4254.

Address all written comments pertaining to Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan conformance to: Kathy Regan, Deputy Director for Planning, NYS Adirondack Park Agency, P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977.

Fax comments to (518) 891-3938, or email to [email protected]

Submit all written comments to the APA by April 14.