The Adirondack Park Agency will hold a series of public hearings to solicit public comments for state land classification and reclassification proposals. The action involves proposals for State Lands in all 12 counties in the park, including the recently acquired Boreas Ponds Tract. The 2016-2017 classification package includes 33 state land classification proposals totaling approximately 50,827 acres, 13 state land reclassifications totaling an estimated 1,642 acres, and a number of classifications involving map corrections (1,949 acres).

APA Chairman Sherman Craig encourages the public to participate in the public comment process. He said, “The center piece of this action, the Boreas Ponds Tract, will cap off one of the greatest preservation efforts of our time. Through the larger effort, 300 lakes and ponds, 415 miles of rivers and streams, 90 mountains and 15,000 acres of wetlands are now protected and preserved for future generations. We thank The Nature Conservancy for their role in acquiring this amazing natural asset and we look forward to hearing from all constituents on the proposed alternatives.”

Highlights of the proposed state land classification action

The Boreas Pond Tract is located in the Towns of Newcomb and North Hudson, Essex County. The total area involved is 20,543 acres. The tract is south of the High Peaks Wilderness Area and includes a number of water bodies, large wetland complexes and numerous mountains. Three classifications were proposed for the Boreas Pond Tract. During deliberation and informed by initial public reaction, the agency board added a fourth alternative classification. All of the alternatives include a combination of Wilderness, Wild Forest and State Administrative classifications. Alternative four would establish a new 118 acre Primitive Area. The proposed alternatives would result in the potential for approximately 10,178 – 16,006 acres of Wilderness, 5,755 – 10,364 acres of Wild Forest, 118 acres of Primitive and 2 acres of State Administrative.

The MacIntyre West Tract is located in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The total area involved is approximately 7,368 acres. The MacIntyre West Tract abuts the High Peaks Wilderness Area. It is proposed to be classified as Wilderness (7,365 acres) and added to the High Peaks unit. There is a retained right of way mapped as Boulder Alley Road which loops through the southern portion of this tract. This ROW will be classified as Primitive (3 acres) and added to a new area named the MacIntyre Primitive Area.

The MacIntyre East Tract is located in the Towns of Newcomb and North Hudson, Essex County. The total area involved is approximately 6,060 acres. Sections of the MacIntyre East tract abut the High Peaks Wilderness Area. A northern section of the tract is proposed to be classified as Wilderness (4,447 acres) and added to the High Peaks Wilderness Area. There is a right of way which runs through a portion of the tract which will need to be classified as a Primitive Area (8 acres). South of LeClaire Brook is proposed to be classified as Wild Forest (1,605) and added to the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest Area.

The Casey Brook Tract is located in the Town of North Hudson, Essex County. The total area involved is approximately 1,451 acres. The Casey Brook Tract abuts the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area and is proposed to be classified as Wilderness (1,451 acres) and added to the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area.

The Benson Road Tract is located in the Towns of Benson and Mayfield, Hamilton County. The total area involved is approximately 3,896 acres. The Benson Road (aka Tomantown) tract is abutted to the north and south sides by lands classified as Wild Forest. The entire tract is proposed to be classified as Wild Forest and added to the Shaker Mountain Wild Forest Area.

The Topknot Mountain Tract is located in the Town of Dannemora, Clinton. The total area involved is approximately 291 acres. This tract abuts existing Forest Preserve Land in the Chazy Highlands Wild Forest. It is proposed to be classified as Wild Forest (291 acres).

The Peninsula Trails tract is located in the Town of North Elba, Essex County. The total area involved is approximately 44 acres. The tract abuts existing Forest Preserve land in the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest and is proposed to be classified as Wild Forest and added to the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest Area.

Detailed maps and the draft environmental impact statement describing the proposed action are available at the Adirondack Park Agency offices and on the Adirondack Park Agency’s website at www.apa.ny.gov. The Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (DSEIS) was prepared by Agency staff in consultation with the Department of Environmental Conservation. The Agency Board accepted the DEIS at its October meeting and authorized staff to hold eight public hearings across the Park and State during the months of November and December. The Agency will also accept written comment on the 2016-2017 Classification Package. Written comment must be received by December 30, 2016. Please address all written comment on this matter to: Kathleen D. Regan, Deputy Director, Planning, Adirondack Park Agency, Post Office Box 99, 1133 State Route 86, Ray Brook, NY 12977. Or by email: ClassificationComments@apa.ny.gov

Agency staff will consider all public input that is received on the proposed alternatives during the comment period and may incorporate those comments, in consultation with the Department, into a Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS). The FSEIS will include a written response to public comments and will present final alternatives. The final alternatives may include modifications to alternatives described in the DSEIS.

The FSEIS will be brought to the Agency Board after the close of the public comment period. The Agency Board will then decide (a) whether to accept the FSEIS and (b) whether to recommend the APSLMP amendments to the Governor. If the APSLMP amendments are authorized by the Agency, a Board Resolution recommending the package will be forwarded to the Governor for approval.

