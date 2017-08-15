Adirondack Lakes Alliance Inc., representing lake and river associations throughout the Adirondack region, has named the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, APIPP, as the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Stewardship Award. This award is presented annually by ALA to an organization or individual advancing significant contributions in protecting and preserving our Adirondack waters. APIPP will receive this award at the 2017 Adirondack Lakes Alliance Symposium being held at Paul Smith’s College on Aug. 11.

The Symposium, open to all, will bring together representatives from lake and river associations, state agencies, environmental groups, local government and municipalities to discuss approaches in developing and implementing watershed management plans. Key note speaker will be Dr. Curt Stager. Curt Stager is an ecologist, paleoclimatologist and science journalist with a Ph.D. in biology and geology from Duke University. He has published over three dozen peer-reviewed articles in major journals and has written extensively for general audiences in periodicals such as National Geographic, New York Times and Adirondack Life. He also co-hosts Natural Selections, a weekly science program on North Country Public Radio. In 2013 he was named New York State Professor of the Year by the Carnegie Foundation. Dr. Stager currently teaches at Paul Smith’s College

Ed Griesmer, Executive Director of Adirondack Lakes Alliance, noted that, ”Our lake and river associations and their thousands of volunteers serving as caretakers and stewards of Adirondack waters, have benefitted significantly from the leadership and support provided by APIPP in addressing threats posed by invasive species. The outreach efforts and the leadership provided by APIPP in developing an AIS Adirondack Strategic Prevention Program have provided the Adirondacks with a significant strategic plan in helping to curb the introduction and spread of invasive species.”

APIPP has played a critical role in establishing and deploying both terrestrial and aquatic rapid response teams, implementing and expanding the Adirondack Invasive Species Prevention Program, advancing citizen-scientist invasive species monitoring programs, and raising awareness of invasive species related impacts and spread prevention practices through the State.

Jane Smith, Associate Director of Adirondack Lakes Alliance, noted the significance of this award and the important role APIPP has played in the Adirondack region and in New York State. “All of us concerned with the threat of aquatic and terrestrial invasive species have appreciated the leadership role of APIPP in their partnering efforts helping to mitigate this intrusion on our environmental and ecological landscape.”

Information regarding the Adirondack Lakes Alliance Symposium may be found at www.adirondacklakesalliance.org.