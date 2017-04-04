This spring, Adirondack Foundation is offering nearly $141,000 in scholarship opportunities to students and families seeking financial aid for higher education.

A limited number of scholarships are available for current college students; the majority of scholarships are for high school graduating seniors.

To learn more, contact your school guidance counselor, or visit www.adirondackfoundation.org for a list of the scholarship grants available to Adirondack students, application information, and deadlines for submission.

The deadline for most applications is April 15.

These scholarships were created by generous people who understand both the value of education and its cost. By taking advantage of scholarship assistance, aspiring students help donors achieve their philanthropic aims.

For those who want to help students attain their educational and life-time goals, the Adirondack Scholarship Fund is open to contributions at any time. With more than four decades of experience, our partner, the Bruce L. Crary Foundation, works with schools across the region to distribute Adirondack Scholarship Fund awards to motivated high school graduates.

To learn more about giving with us, contact Adirondack Foundation Vice President Mel Eisinger at (518) 523-9904, or email [email protected]

For more information about applying for scholarships, contact Program Officer Andrea Grout at (518) 523-9904 or email [email protected]