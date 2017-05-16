Seven Herkimer County schools and students participated in the Arc Herkimer’s 2017 “Project Respect” Fifth Grade Disabilities Awareness Essay Contest.

Winners from seven schools, along with parents and teachers, were honored at a luncheon April 28.

Schools were asked to take part in the learning through language project to increase community understanding of the abilities and contributions made by people with developmental and other disabilities.

Area fifth graders were challenged to write an essay about how they could treat people with disabilities with the respect that everyone deserves. Each winner was given a certificate and a gift card to Walmart.

This year’s essay finalists included: Marshall Sagatis, St. Francis De Sales Regional Catholic School, Herkimer; Bella Falcone, Benton Hall Academy, Little Falls; Alivia Hopsicker ,Town of Webb School; Camerohn Ludwig, West Canada Valley; Danielle Gilbert, Herkimer Elementary; Joshua Raymond Marray, Mohawk Valley Christian Academy, Little Falls; and Isabella Nitti, Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary.

“We had a nice turnout for this year’s Project Respect Essay contest,” said Arc Herkimer Vice President – Compliance & Quality, Richella Abell-Hawes.

“Over 350 essays were received, which in turn were reviewed and voted upon by our Project Respect Committee and the People Are Beautiful Self-Advocacy Group. The Town of Webb students had some of the most unique essays as they each told stories of how you can show respect to all people, using a fellow student of theirs as an inspiration for their stories. In the end, we hope this project serves as a lifelong lesson for kids that we are more alike than we are different.”

Arc Herkimer’s mission is empowering people with disabilities and enriching lives throughout our community.

For more information, call (315) 574-7000 or visit archerkimer.org.