Food Sense orders due

Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for February. Each unit costs $20.50. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The April package consists of chicken tender strips, meatballs, Italian sausage, Pollock fillets, breaded veal patties, cheese ravioli, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese, frozen sliced carrots, diced tomatoes, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: chicken wings, meatloaf, a pantry box (contains pancake mix, cereal, elbow macaroni, spaghetti sauce, apple juice, peanut butter, grape jelly, mandarin oranges, and crushed tomatoes), American cheese, stuffed chicken breast, pork roast, and macaroni and beef bake.

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, April 13. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program. They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.

DMV will be closed on Good Friday

The Old Forge DMV Satellite Office will be closed for the Good Friday Holiday on April 14. Drop boxes, located at the front of the building, are available for work to be left in when the office is not open.

The office is located at 183 Park Ave., the phone number is (315) 369-3301.