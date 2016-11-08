Veteran’s Day service set for Nov. 11

Covey-Pashley Post 893 of The American Legion will hold a brief Veteran’s Day service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11 at the memorial in front of the Legion building.

The ceremony will include the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, a salute by the firing squad, and traditional readings by Post commanders. The public is invited to attend.

DMV announces holiday closures

The Old Forge DMV Satellite Office will be closed for Election Day, Nov. 8, Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 and the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

Drop boxes, located at the front of the building, are available for work to be left when the office is not open.

The office is located at 183 Park Ave., Old Forge. The phone number is (315) 369-3301.

Barnstormers membership meeting is coming up

The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its Nov. 15 membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15, at the Inlet Information Center in Inlet.

Winter activity information will be discussed and food will be served following the meeting.

All members and non-members are welcome to attend.

Call Ron Nihill at (315) 357-5233 if you have any questions.