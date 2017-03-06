Babysitting clinic is offered at the library

The Old Forge Library is offering a babysitting clinic for students age 10 and up who have not previously taken it.

This is a great teaching aid for those children who may watch younger siblings or wish to babysit for others. The four-session clinic will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: March 8, Karen Beck and Judy Ehrensbeck, teachers, will discuss edu­cational play; March 15, David Berkstresser, paramedic instructor, will give a talk on health and safety; March 22, Kandis Griffin, guidance counselor, will teach a class on childhood development; March 29, Diane Amos, health teacher will discuss food and nutrition.

To receive a babysitter certificate you must attend all four sessions. If one ses­sion is unavoidably missed, a participant may take a quiz to qualify.

Call the library at (315) 369-6008 to register by 8 p.m. on March 7.

Let’s Get Crocked! and Eat Some Soup! is coming up in Inlet

The fourth annual Let’s Get Crocked! and Eat Some Soup! will take place at noon on Saturday, March 11, in the Senior Room of the Inlet Town Hall. This event is a fundraiser for the local food pantries and invites people to bring in a crockpot of their favorite soup to share and be “judged.”

Each entry should be accompanied by a $10 donation to the local food pantries. Following the delight of sampling delicious concoctions, everyone present will be able to vote on which soup tops the others. Last year there were 15 different kinds of soup to taste.

The top three vote-getting soups will receive a certificate proclaiming their victory and bragging rights until next year. Surely, you have a prize-winning recipe in your collection. Come and enjoy the camaraderie and the delicious soups. There’s nothing better on a cold winter day.

Contact Patty Wittmeyer at (315) 357-5117 or Adele Burnett at (315) 357-5501 for further information.

Inlet Community Church will send a work group to Mexico

The Inlet Community Church is sending 24 people from our area to Mexico from April 8-15. Ten of the volunteers are local teenagers.

The group is working on building an orphanage near Juarez. While they are there they will help to feed 350 needy families in that area.

The group needs support to help them with their work, if you would like to make a donation you can mail it to Inlet Community Church, PO Box 568, Inlet, NY 13360. The kids need help to pay for the trip, and a donation of $10 is enough to fee a family for two weeks. The group will also employee local workers to help them build the orphanage. The unemployment rate in Juarez is 90 percent and $150 is equivalent to three weeks pay for a day laborer.

Billy’s Italian American Restaurant will hold a fundraiser dinner on March 13, the group will receive 20 percent of the proceeds, including takeouts. There are two seatings, at 5 and 7 p.m. reservations are encouraged.

Loaves and Fishes scheduled at Niccolls

A Loaves and Fishes Cafe luncheon will be held at noon on Thursday, March 23, at Niccolls Memorial Church in Old Forge.

This free lunch will consist of assorted soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages.

All our neighbors from Raquette Lake, Inlet, Town of Webb and Woodgate are invited. This luncheon is co-sponsored by St. Anthony’s and St.Bartholomew’s Catholic Churches, Niccolls Memorial Church and community volunteers.