Kids Again will play at the lakefront

The Summer Concert Series, held on the Old Forge Lakefront on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m., will feature Kids Again on July 30. Kids Again plays a blend of Southern Rock and American Classics. Everyone is welcome for this free concert and all should bring a chair or a blanket.

Brooks BBQ scheduled in Frankfort

The annual Brooks BBQ will be held on July 27 at the St. Francis Club in Frankfort sponsored by the Herkimer County Republican committee. It will start at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. or until sold out, the tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at the door and the public is invited.

For more information, contact Sylvia Rowan at (315) 866-7884

CPR class scheduled at Raquette Lake

The Hamilton County Nursing Service will be teaching a Life Saving CPR Class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at the Raquette Lake School.

Avis Warner will be instructing the class. Bring a lunch and a drink. There is no cost, however if you would like a CPR card the cost is $6.

Space is limited, call Liz Forsell to sign up (315) 354-4001.

The Hot Flashes will play at St. William’s

The Hot Flashes will perform at St. William’s on Long Point, Raquette Lake.

The Hot Flashes are an exciting and eclectic group fronted by three female vocalists who have made a name for themselves on the New England music scene showcasing their tight vocal harmonies and jazzy acoustic stylings.

The Flashes are Amy Gallatin, who with her expressive soulful singing has made a name for herself both in North America and overseas, award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist Gail Wade, and multi-instrumentalist Peggy Harvey, founding member of the legendary bluegrass group Traver Hollow. Backed by the solid chops of mandolinist, JD Williams, dobro veteran Roger Williams, and bassist John Urbanik, the men of Men O’ Pause.

Admission is $10, tickets will be sold in advance. For ticket information and reservations call (315) 354-4265.

The site is boat access only, and there is only one boat going out. The boat will begin loading at 6 p.m. and will leave the dock at 6:15.

Meet Me at the Library Gazebo at 5

You are invited to enjoy live music at the Old Forge Library Gazebo, 220 Crosby Blvd., from 5-6:15 p.m. on the July 28. Stop by before heading out for dinner at your favorite restaurant! On Friday, July 28, Nick Piccininni will perform. Nick, a master of the five-string banjo, will sing many of his own original songs while accompanying himself on the acoustic guitar, and it’s very possible he might also do some pickin’ on the banjo during his performance.

Nick is a largely self-taught violinist, who learned his bluegrass chops the old fashioned way, in festival picking circles and bluegrass festivals. He’s been a professional banjo player and fiddler in high demand on the bluegrass circuit since the age of 13, and has toured w/The Abrams Brothers, The Atkinsons, The Delaneys, Floodwood and more. Please bring your own blanket or folding chair.

The program is free and open to the public.

Author will dicuss his book at the library

Tony Holtzman will talk about his newest book “Blame” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd.

Holtzman, a retired physician and medical researcher, is uniquely qualified to write about medical and research errors and their consequences, as he does in “Blame.”

This is his fourth novel. He has also written and published an “Adirondack Trilogy: Axton Landing, The Railroad, and Forever Wild.”

Tony has spent summers in the Adirondacks for over 50 years and is a member of the Adirondack Center for Writing board.

Mountain Voices to perform at Old Forge Library

Singer/songwriter Dan Berggren and storyteller Jeannine Laverty join together for an evening of entertainment from these mountains and beyond at the Old Forge Library at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

A tradition-based songsmith, Berggren writes with honesty, humor and a strong sense of place. His songs explore the many dimensions of home, hard-working folks, taking care of our planet and each other.

Laverty has been telling international folk tales since 1979 when her work teaching English as a second language to immigrants in New York City showed her firsthand how the U.S. is made up of cultures from all the countries of the world.

Laverty has taught weekend workshops in storytelling for adults at Sagamore and other Adirondack sites since 1980. This work has led to her love of telling stories from Adirondack writers.

“Mountain Voices” is free and open to the public.