‘Adirondack Fire Towers’ presentation set for Wednesday

Author Marty Podskoch will give a Power Point presentation on the new edition of his book, The Adirondack Fire Towers: Their History and Lore, The Southern Districts, at the Stillwater Hotel at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. He will highlight the fire tower restoration work that has been done in the Adirondacks and discuss the history of the fire towers in the Southern Adirondacks.

The new edition features a chapter devoted to the men and women who helped restore the Adirondack fire towers since Podskoch’s book was first published in 2003. The six restored towers are: Stillwater, Spruce, Adams, Hurricane, St. Regis, and Lyon mountains.

The book also contains information on the 28 state and three private towers in Herkimer, Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Lewis, Fulton, and Hamilton, counties.

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, fires raged out of control in many of New York State’s vast wooded areas. The years 1903 and 1908 were particularly disastrous, and because of public outcry for protection from the devastation, the state began a rigorous fire prevention and control program, including the building of fire towers.

The first fire towers in the Adirondacks were established in 1909 on Mount Morris in Franklin County, Gore Mountain in Warren County, and West, Snowy and Hamilton mountains in Hamilton County. These wooden towers were replaced with steel towers 10-15 years later. These towers provided early detection of fires, which greatly reduced the acres destroyed. Eventually the state had about 114 fire towers operating in 1960.

In 1970 the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation began relying on airplane surveillance for the detection of fires when it was hot, dry, and windy. Between 1970 and 1974, fifty-five of the one hundred staffed towers were closed with the saved funds used to offset the cost of aerial detection. By 1990 only four towers remained in the Adirondacks: St. Regis, Blue, Rondaxe/Bald, and Hadley mountains. These were finally closed in 1990.Then in the 1990s and early 2000s there was a movement by local residents, tourists, and hikers to save and restore the abandoned fire towers.

In the Southern Adirondacks the following towers were restored by Friends groups in partnership with the NYSDEC, the Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), and local Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) members: Blue Mt. (1994), Hadley Mt. (1996-98), Kane Mt. (2000), Snowy Mt. (2002), and Rondaxe/Bald Mt. (2002), Owls Head (2003), Spruce (2015), and Stillwater (2016).

After the presentation Marty Podskoch’s books will be available for purchase.

Author will sign books at Adirondack Reader

Author Rick Iekel will sign copies of his new book, “House with a Heart” at Adirondack Reader from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 14.

“House with a Heart,” is the story of the first family that built and lived in his childhood home, it is Rick’s third book.

Rick was raised on a 125-acre farm in Western New York in the foothills of the Allegany Mountains. Until fully retired, writing was a pastime for quiet Sunday afternoons and summer vacations in the Adirondack Mountains. Now, he reads and writes about times past. “History is filled with examples that can draw us to a simpler life. The joy that comes from giving birth to a story that needs telling cannot be overstated.” Rick and his wife live in Greece, New York.

The Mammals are back at View

The Mammals, a new incarnation of the classic folk/roots band featuring “Mike + Ruthy” are back together again, and coming to View! This contemporary quintet brings aspects of bluegrass, jazz, folk and rock to the stage, effortlessly blending genres into their own quintessentially iconic sound. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, at View in Old Forge.

The band was started in 2001 by Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar, and the music and lyrics focus on social awareness and the free spirit within us all. “We’ve always been Mammals at heart,” laughs Ruth Ungar, the band’s soulful singer and fiddler.

The band’s name, inspired by a line in William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, where Faulkner describes his characters as, “mammalian ludicrosities which are the horizons and valleys of earth,” is an apt descriptor of their music, which reflects on the truth about how we live and the absurd beauty of life itself.

Beer, wine, and soft drinks will be available for purchase during the event. Tickets are $20 for View members or $25 for non-members.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.