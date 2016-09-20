Library will offer program for parents of pre-schoolers

Cazenovia Library Director Betsy Kennedy, will present a free program for parents, parents to be, and caregivers of pre-school children at 3:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Old Forge Library.

The program, “You are the Key to Your Child’s School Success” is about the importance of those years before kindergarten. Childcare will be provided by the Town of Webb School’s Key Club for families wishing to attend either of these informative sessions.

Remsen Barn Festival on tap

The 37th annual Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. More that 250 juried arts and crafts vendors and food booths will line Main Street according to Remsen Barn Festival President Terry Roos. She also reminds visitors that there is continuous entertainment from morning until close.

Registration and Nutcracker preparations at Old Forge Ballet

The School of the Old Forge Ballet Company in Inlet and Old Forge continues with registration through the month of September for the 2016-17 season. Classes in Inlet are held on Tuesdays at St. Anthony Parish Hall, Route 28.

In Old Forge classes are held at the North Woods Community Center, 2nd Floor, 110 Crosby Blvd. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays. The curriculum includes piano, classical ballet, pointe work, and repertoire. A fencing class for children is new this year and will prepare the students for the Battle Scene in Act 1 of “Nutcracker.” Male and female students, pre-ballet (ages 4 to 7) Children (ages 8 to 12) Teens and adults (13 and up) beginners through advanced are welcome.

“Nutcracker” 2016 casting has begun. There are some openings for teens and adult community members in the Act 1 Party Scene. The performance in Old Forge will be held at The Strand Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Community members who are interested in helping backstage and in pre-performance preparation are invited.

Call Sue Ann Lorenz-Wallace, at (315) 369-5549 or Linda Lorenz LaDue, at (315) 369-6273 for information, to register or to volunteer, or text (315) 240-4453 or email linda_ladue@hotmail.com.