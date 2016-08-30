Old Forge Library partners with hoopla digital

The Old Forge Library is pleased to announce the availability of thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics, all available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with hoopla digital (hoopladigital.com).

Library card holders can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com to begin enjoying thousands of titles–from major Hollywood studios, record companies and publishers–available to borrow 24/7, for instant streaming or temporary downloading to their smartphones, tablets and computers.

“We strive to be an integral resource for our community,” Director Isabella Worthen said at the Old Forge Library. “This is done through strategic partnerships like our new relationship with hoopla digital, which enables our community members to instantly stream thousands of new titles to their devices with a valid library card. The easy-to-use interface and elimination of late fees enables us to satisfy all of our patrons’ needs in a modern way.”

Stop by or call the library at (315) 369-6008 for further information.

Garden club will visit Tug Hill Winery

The September meeting of the Old Forge Garden Club will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Tug Hill Winery.

The group will be car pooling to the winery. Meet at 10:15 p.m. at the State parking lot on the left just beyond the last entrance to Okara Lake going south. It is a one hour drive.

The program consists of a tour of the winery, visiting the wine processing building, wine tasting if you choose, and picking fruit that is in season. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. at the winery. Cost is $22 including tip, wine tasting is extra. Reservations are due by Tuesday, Sept. 6. Contact Pat Tappan as soon as possible if you plan on attending. Guests are welcome.