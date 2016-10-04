Ripley show will be at Gallery 3040

Bob Ripley, nationally acclaimed watercolor artist, will be at Gallery 3040 at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, with new paintings, and prints. Ripley ’s art is well known locally, as he is responsible for two of the poster images for the Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors. He also painted the image that was used for the cover of the 2016 Adirondack Express Summer Guide.

Live music by The Weaver The Stone, (Cynthia Law & Daniel Stone) will round out the evening with complimentary refreshments.

DMV office holiday hours

The Old Forge DMV satellite office will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, Oct. 10.

The office will be open on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for regular hours of 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The office will close for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. The phone number is (315) 369-3301.