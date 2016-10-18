Boys will play Bishop Grimes

The ninth seeded Old Forge boys varsity soccer team will oppose the eighth seeded Bishop Grimes team on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. Possible changes could be made, so, if you are planning on going to the game, check the school or any player as to further details. Go Eskimos!

Come join the fun at Pumpkin Fest

The Central Adirondack Association’s annual Pumpkin Fest will take place from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at McCauley Mountain.

The event is open to all ages and will include pumpkin carving, face painting and games. For further information please visit OldForgeNY.com or call (315) 369-6983.

Polar Bear Ski Club will hold annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Polar Bear Ski Club will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at View. This meeting is for potential new members, existing members, alumni or anyone interested in learning about the club.

The club is currently in search of individuals, members and non-members, who are interested in holding a position on the Executive Board. The two board positions becoming vacant include president and treasurer. Calls of interest can be made to Diane Heroux at (315) 369-6061 or e-mail dheroux@frontiernet.net.

The Polar Bear Ski Club will be voting on the approval of the proposed updated and new by-laws, policies, and procedures. By-laws can be viewed prior to the meeting on the website at polarbearskiclub.org.

Support the Webb Way

The Town of Webb Schools Webb Way program is hosting a Schwan’s fundraising campaign. Between now and Nov. 25, 20 percent of purchased product and 40 percent of eGift Card sales will go to the Webb Way program. You may order via the internet by visiting www.schwans-cares.com/c/29520 or by phone 1-855-870-7208.

If you are a regular Schwan’s customer, you can support theprogram as well. Just be sure to attach the code, 29520, to your order, so that your purchase will support the Webb Way’s campaign.

You may contact Judy Ehrensbeck at school with any questions. “As always, thank you for your continued support of our positive behavior program,” said Ehrensbeck.

Thrift Shop in Forestport is open to all

The Thrift Shop at St. Patrick’s, 12000 River Road, Forestport, is open to everyone Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon with a $2 bag sale except for special occasion dresses. Formal dresses, mother of the bride dresses, and wedding gowns are $10 each.

Fall and winter items are arriving daily.

Forestport Food Pantry is ready to help

The Food Pantry at St. Patrick’s in Forestport has been busy this summer helping people who call for assistance. The Food Pantry is located at Kiefer Hall, 9004 E. River Street, Forestport. For food assistance including produce call (315) 942-4618, extension 105, and leave a message with your unblocked phone number. A Food Pantry volunteer will return your call to schedule an appointment. They can also be reached by mail at Food Pantry, 108 Charles St., Boonville, NY 13309.