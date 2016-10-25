CAP-21 annual meeting is tonight

The Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century will hold its annual meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the American Legion Hall in Old Forge. Every nonprofit organization is expected to attend to receive information for the upcoming year.

Attendees are given a recap of the year and an annual budget is overviewed, “Every non-profit must do an annual meeting, it gives us a chance to appoint board members,” said CAP-21 Executive Director Nicholas Rose. “We go over the annual budget, a kind of recap of what has happened and of what we will do moving forward.”

All are welcome to attend.

Stillwater Fire Tower, Herkimer County, closed to visitors

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is asking the public to respect trail closure dates and do not trespass on the Big Moose Tract Conservation Easement that leads to Stillwater Fire Tower. According to a Recreation Management Plan agreed upon with the landowner, the private land is closed to visitors the second Tuesday in October to December 20.

Please respect the trail closure signage and do not trespass. The lands on the Big Moose Tract are posted and patrolled during this time. Persons entering the property during this period could face prosecution for trespass.

Turkey Party coming up in Eagle Bay

The Eagle Bay Fire Department Turkey Party sponsored by the Eagle Bay Fire Department and its Fire Ladies Auxiliary, returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

This annual event will be held at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall located on Route 28 in Eagle Bay. Many turkeys will be raffled, tons of door prizes given away a 50/50 raffles Basket of Cheer, and Lottery tree raffle will be held.

Come and taste the doughnuts, popcorn and refreshments that will be available for your enjoyment. Enjoy a night out with your friends and neighbors. Everyone is invited and welcome to this annual fall event.

Bus trip from Herkimer planned

There are still seats available for a one day bus trip to visit the Yankee Candle Flagship Store and Holoyke Mall on Saturday, Nov. 12, departing from Herkimer and Clinton.

The Yankee Candle Flagship Store in South Deerfield, Mass. is the Disneyland of candles and features a Christmas and toy shop, New England crafts, and more.

In the afternoon the bus will drop people off at the Christmas Tree Shops at Holoyke Mall in Springfield, New England’s largest shopping destination. The cost is $45 per person. For more information or to sign up, call Caryl at (315) 866-6413 or (315) 429-8660. The proceeds from the trip will benefit the Dolgeville United Methodist Church’s free Christmas Community Spaghetti Dinner.