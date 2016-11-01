Remsen Arts Center presents the annual talent show

The annual Community Talent Show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 11, in the Remsen Performing and Visual Arts Center, 9627 Main St., Remsen. A variety of entertainers will present their talents on our stage. General admission is $10. Free admission for performers.

All entertainment styles are welcome to participate in the talent show.

There is still room available, if interested in performing contact info@remsenartscenter.com or call (315) 831-2787. There is a 25’ stage, microphone, speakers, and a grand piano available for use.

More event info at www.facebook.com/RemsenArtsCenter or remsenartscenter.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Remsen Arts Center programs.