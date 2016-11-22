Pieces of Heart UCP Art Exhibit will be at the library

The Pieces of Heart UCP Art Exhibit will be on display from Dec. 2-29 at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge.

The public is invited to the opening exhibit reception which will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Light refreshments will be served and acoustic music will be provided by guitarist Dan Vellone.

Pieces of Heart is a creative expression program of Upstate Cerebral Palsy that was started in 2005 featuring artistic works in a variety of media. The agency’s multi-talented individuals who create these artworks have one thing in common–they are all people with differing abilities. Art provides individuals with opportunities to express their thoughts and feelings, and also increases public awareness of the talents and creativity of those with special needs.

Canal Museum to host its Christmas on the Canal

The Boonville Black River Canal Museum will host their 12th annual Christmas on the Canal from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the museum complex, found along the Black River Canal.

There will be locally made Christmas wreaths for sale as well as Christmas baked goods and hot dogs. Coffee and popcorn will be available free of charge.

Local author Irene Uttendorfsky will be hand selling her books and will sign the books you already own or purchase from her.

The Hemlock gift shop will have canal clothing on sale at buy one piece of clothing at regular price and purchase a second piece of clothing (of equal or lesser value) for 50 percent off. DVD’s, CD’s and books will be for sale as well as Museum lanyards, key chains, magnets and coffee mugs.