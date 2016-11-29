Regional project interested in conservation of Quebecois traditions

TAUNY and its regional partners are wrapping up a year-long investigation into French-American heritage in Northern New York, specifically focusing on the cultural connection between Quebec and Northern New York .

TAUNY is still seeking individuals who maintain traditions from Quebec in their families, including activities such as making recipes from the family cookbook, singing the old songs, performing the old social dances, practicing art forms such as wood carving or weaving that originated in Quebec, as well as any other cultural traditions from Quebec.

TAUNY and its partners are also looking for people with knowledge of any sugaring season activities in our region that are connected to the traditions of the cabanes a sucre in Quebec.

Anyone with information about their Quebecois and/or French heritage to share can contact Jill Breit, jill@tauny.org, by Dec. 5.

This project is funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Herkimer College science fair slated

Herkimer College is accepting applications for the Herkimer County Science Fair which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gaynor Science Center located in Johnson Hall. The fair is open to public, private and homeschooled Herkimer County juniors and seniors.

Cash prizes totaling $1,000 will be given for top science projects and special area awards. Volunteer ICON scientists will judge the fair. Winners will qualify for the INTEL Regional Science Fair in Syracuse. The fair is free to all students with an application deadline of Monday, Jan. 16. For an application and more information visit www.herkimer.edu/science-fair

Avoid seasonal caves and mines to protect bats

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has urged outdoor adventurers to suspend exploration of cave and mine sites that may serve as homes for bat hibernation. Human disturbances are harmful to the State’s bat population since the arrival of the disease known as white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 90 percent of bats at most hibernation sites in New York.

“Research generated by DEC’s Wildlife Diversity staff and our partners demonstrates that white-nose syndrome makes bats highly susceptible to disturbances,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Even a single, seemingly quiet visit can kill bats that would otherwise survive the winter. If you see hibernating bats, assume you are doing harm and leave immediately.”

All posted notices restricting the use of caves and mines should be followed. If New Yorkers or visitors to the State encounter hibernating bats while underground, they are asked to leave the area as quickly and quietly as possible.