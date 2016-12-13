Holiday piano recital

Piano students of Valerie Gaudin and Jed Kovalovsky will present their annual Holiday Recital at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Niccolls Memorial Church.

Enjoy the festive sounds of the season performed by Sophia Alves, Tristan Alves, Autumn Armendola, Caitlyn Armendola, Fern Bailey, Megan DeFilipps, Clifford Donovan, Alexis Hollister, Alivia Hopsicker, Harper Masters, Jack Rivet, Alison Russell, Caitlin Russell and Marley Tracy-Deuss.

The public is cordially invited to attend the recital. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be served immediately following the performance.

Barnstormers Christmas Party on tap

The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its annual Christmas Party and monthly meeting at The Ole Barn Restaurant in Inlet on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

A short business meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7.

Your paid reservations should have already been made by December 5. If you have any questions, call Barb Winslow at (315) 369-2241.

Don’t forget to bring your wrapped unisex gift valued at $15 for the gift exchange.

Big Moose Chapel schedules Christmas service

The Big Moose Community Chapel will be holding its annual Christmas Candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Reverend Dr. William Hydon will officiate at the service. Sue Rundell will be the organist.

Come join the congregation for fellowship, song and their special luminary walkway.

The Evergreen Tree wish list available at the library

The Old Forge Library has a wish list of books it would like to add to its col?lection. Members of the community are invited to make a donation to the library throughout the month of December and then choose a title from the wish list. A holiday ornament and the name of the book selection can be added to the Evergreen Tree as a memorial or an honorary gift in someone’s name.

The Wish List includes both children’s and adult’s books, in addition to books for the library’s Adirondack Collection. For more information stop in or call the library at (315) 369-6008.

Old Forge Library to host Christmas party on Dec. 16

The Old Forge Library will hold its annual Family Christmas Party at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

The public is invited to come and enjoy a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore followed by a special Christmas Music Skit under the direction of Anne Defilipps.

Library Elves, Snowflake and Jingle Belle, will be serving cookies and hot cocoa following the performance.

Inlet Community Church to host wreath making party

Teen and ‘tweens are invited to a Christmas wreath-making party, with materials provided at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.

RSVP with Wende at (315) 369-5691 so there are sufficient materials and refreshments.

The party will take place at Inlet Community Church at 12 South Shore Road, Inlet, right next to Marina Motel.

Old Forge DMV satellite office posts holiday hours

The Old Forge Department of Motor Vehicles satellite office will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Monday, Dec. 26 and New Year’s on Monday, Jan. 2.

Drop boxes, located at the front of the building, are available for work to be left when the office is not open. The office is located at 183 Park Ave. in Old Forge. The phone number is (315) 369-3301.