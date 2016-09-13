IHS to hold chicken and biscuit dinner

The Inlet Historical Society will hold a fundraising chicken and biscuits dinner from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 15, at the Tamarack Cafe in Inlet.

Dinner will be $15 and all proceeds will benefit the Inlet Historical Society.

Farewell party planned for Bartels

The community is invited to come and say farewell to Lawrence, Amy, Jens and Lydia Bartel at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the McCauley Mountain chalet.

Bring a dish to pass and your own beverage. Place settings will be provided. There will be live music and games for children, so bring the whole family.

White Lake Lodges is hosting an Open House

An Open House is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, to introduce the venue to prospective couples, event planners and anyone who is planning an event from a bridal shower to an anniversary party to vow renewal.

Attendees who register prior to the event at weddings@whitelakelodges.com will be entered to win a week-end at White Lake Lodges in the Spring of 2017. Put RSVP in the subject line and provide your name and proposed event date.

Writing workshop slated at View

View announced a writing workshops with David Hazard. Hazard has spent nearly 40 years in and around the publishing industry, presenting and reviewing manuscript proposals in publishing committee meetings with major companies.

“Getting Publishers to Say YES!: The Insider Info You Need to Land the Contract,” will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The price is $45 for non-members, and $35 for View members. To register, visit ViewArts.org/workshops or call (315) 369-6411 extension 210.

12th annual Paddle for the Cure happens on Saturday

Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company is pleased to announce its sponsorship for the 2016 Paddle for the Cure. All proceeds from Paddle for the Cure will support the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY. The leisurely paddle on the Moose River will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company, on Rt. 28 in Old Forge.

This will be the ninth year in a row that Mountainman has sponsored Paddle for the Cure. Last year over 200 paddlers visited Old Forge and raised approximately $20,000 for breast cancer research. John Nemjo, president of Mountainman, said, “Paddle for the Cure has raised over $160,000 for breast cancer research, and the Mountainman team is very grateful that they can be a part of this wonderful event.”

The day-long event includes live music and a cookout, in addition to the paddling.

Janice Sell of the Upstate Medical University Hospital, event organizer, noted, “We’re looking forward to another great Paddle for Cure in Old Forge. Everyone looks forward to this event and the wonderful hospitality we enjoy from the Mountainman staff and everyone in Old Forge.” Mike Schoen, Mountainman manager added, “The entire team here at Mountainman looks forward to this event. It gives us the opportunity to help fight this disease.”

More information is available at www.upstate.edu/specialevents/paddle_cure.php. Rental canoes, kayaks, and gear will be available at Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company. A portion of the rental proceeds from the event is donated to the fund.