DMV will be closed for MLK Day

The Old Forge DMV office will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Drop boxes, located at the front of the building, are available for work to be left when the office is not open.

The Old Forge Satellite Office is located at 183 Park Avenue. The phone number is (315) 369-3301.

Community Center schedules annual meeting

The North Woods Community Center’s annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 171 Garmon Ave. at the Park residence.

The purpose is to elect directors and officers (chairman vice chairman, secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer/secretary), to appoint committees, and to conduct other business as may be necessary.

The public is invited to attend.

Friends of the Old Forge Library will hold a luncheon on Jan. 23

The Friends of the Old Forge Library invite community members to attend its annual luncheon. It will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at Randy’s Restaurant.

A $15 fee includes luncheon entree, dessert, coffee or hot tea and gratuity.

Call the library or stop in to see the entree choices and to sign up by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Seating is limited to 30.

Organizers hope to see you there.