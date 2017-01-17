Photos by Debbie Graydon – ABOVE: Bernie Green and Barb Green visit with Barb and Reed Proper at the opening of Baskets and Birdhouses.

The Baskets and Birdhouses art exhibit at the Old Forge Library held its opening reception on Jan. 13. People came to visit with mother and daughter artists Bernie and Barbara Green. Bernie who creates log cabin birdhouses, says that her artistic endeavors began as a hobby. Barbara began weaving baskets after taking a class. She has found a true passion for basket making and has a store online at adirondackgreenhousebasketry.com. The exhibit runs through Feb. 18.