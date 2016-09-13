There will be a reception to honor the artwork of local oil-painter Greg Klein from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Gallery 3040. At this cocktail reception visitors will have the chance to meet the artist, and preview his newest works.

As a year-round resident of Old Forge, Klein makes the most of his opportunity to paint the picturesque landscape of the Adirondacks. Nature and art have always been a large part of Klein ‘s life. He grew up in Nebraska where he studied wildlife biology and art at the University of Nebraska. Greg spent 10 years in Colorado, exploring and painting the vast landscape of Rocky Mountains. Attracted to the breathtaking beauty of Upstate New York, he decided to settle in the Adirondacks. Greg enjoys painting on site outdoors (en plein air) and in his Old Forge studio. His paintings are collected throughout the nation.