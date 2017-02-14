Photo submitted

A snow city art installation will go up at View over three days this week.

Join View from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, 17, and 18 as artist Kathryn Vajda creates a Snow City on the grounds in preparation for her forthcoming exhibition of digital prints at View next winter.

Bring the whole family for a day of fun. View will be offering free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate to spectators. There will be a special area designated for children and adults to create and play in the snow, and View galleries will be free and open to the public for the duration of the activities.

Watch and engage with Vajda as she constructs, documents, and photographs her temporary sculptural work using snow, ice, and water. The Snow City at View is part of an ongoing series of photographic work that references child’s play, as well as the fragility and inherent nature of constant change within the world.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, immediately following View’s 11th annual Chili Bowl (11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.), Vajda will be presenting a lecture and discussion on her work. This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information on the 11th annual Chili Bowl, visit View’s website at ViewArts.org or call (315) 369-6411.

Kathryn Vajda was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. She received her BFA in printmaking from the Cleveland Institute of Art and her MFA in printmaking from Indiana University in Bloomington.

Snow Cities have been featured in exhibitions at INDIGO Art in Buffalo and in the Fosdick-Nelson Gallery at Alfred University. Her work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally. Vajda is currently an adjunct assistant professor in the School of Art and Design at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. For more information on Kathryn Vajda, please visit her website KathrynVajda.com.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.