Photo submitted – Milton Franson will have an opening reception for his exhibit at the library on Oct. 7.

“Adirondack Impressions–Misty Waters, Foggy Mountains,” a solo exhibit by artist Milton Norman Franson, will be on display in the Judith Lowenstein Cohen Memorial Wing of the Old Forge Library, from Oct. 4 through Nov. 30. You are invited to attend the opening exhibit reception from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 7. Part of the First Friday Art Walk, the opening reception provides a great opportunity to meet and talk with the artist and visit with other community members. Light refreshments will be served and acoustic music will be provided by guitarist Dan Vellone.

Milton has been a frequent visitor and admirer of the Adirondacks for the past 40 years. “We’ve been coming here, from Old Forge to Wilmington and Lake Placid and Tupper Lake, since our first ski trip visit in 1974 in a New Year’s Day snowstorm,” says the painter, of his love of the mountains, lakes and ponds and the creatures that call them home.

“The inspiration is always fresh and exciting, whether a view from the top of Whiteface or a simple hike around Nick’s Lake with a glimpse of a red newt on bright green moss.”

He became a serious “weekend painter” about 2000 when he semi-retired. Most of his paintings are landscapes, but many of the earliest are “portraits” of the local creatures in their habitat. Working with all types of art media, most of Franson’s recent works feature water, and often a canoe. “I absolutely love the reflections and many moods of lakes, ponds and streams and the light and mists of early morning. That’s the magic time.” He paints when he can, mostly for his own pleasure, and whenever it doesn’t interfere with a good day’s trout fishing.

The artist lives in the Syracuse suburb of Liverpool with his wife Winnie, one of his two daughters and a Shi-Tzu named Rowan. He learned to paint through practice, practice, practice, and is still learning.