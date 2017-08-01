St. Patrick’s has food and personal care products to share with households needing assistance. Call (315) 942-4618, ext. 105, and leave a message with your unblocked phone number. A food pantry volunteer will return your call to schedule an appointment. You can also reach them by mail at Food Pantry, 108 Charles St., Boonville, NY 13309.

St. Patrick’s in also has a thrift store, everyone is welcome. There is a two dollar bag sale every Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. Clothes for everyone. Every day clothes, dress clothes, jackets, sweaters, shoes, boots, belts, and purses. All gowns are $10 including wedding dresses.