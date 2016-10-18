By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

An opportunity for young athletes to learn basketball skill sets is in effect at the Town of Webb UFSD. Fourth, fifth, and sixth grade opportunities began from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 and are expected to continue on Wednesdays through Feb. 15. Second and third grade students started from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and continue every Monday through Feb. 13.

According to TOW UFSD Superintendent Rex Germer, Tom Greco contacted TOW USFD Athletic Director Tanner Russell about offering basketball sessions to younger student athletes in efforts to improve skills that would ultimately benefit the teams in later years. ”A skills and drills program,” said Town of Webb UFSD Varsity Basketball Coach Tom Greco about the nature of the program.

“Mr. Greco graciously offered his time and experience with these students at no cost to the students or the district. He requested use of the facilities by submitting a facilities use form and ultimately we chose to approve Mr. Greco as a volunteer although this program isn’t specifically a function of the school or an activity they created, initiated or have an expense associated with,” said Germer

The new skills and drills program focuses on the basic fundamentals and mechanics that are important to learn early in order to prevent bad habits, “Poor shooting mechanics, head down while dribbling, footwork, and things of that nature become difficult to be corrected at an older age once the bad habit has been around for so long,” said Greco.

Greco has coached seventh and eighth graders at TOW for four years and believes that early skills training would better prepare young athletes in the future, “We didn’t lose games because of participation and athleticism. We lost games because most of my kids had never picked up a basketball before,” said Greco who started playing organized basketball in the second grade in Whitesboro, “I want to do something for the kids.”

According to globalsportsdevelopment.org and its contributors, the benefits of school based sports have been found to foster advantages such as:

• Weight control

• Problem-solving skills

• Self-esteem

• Social competence

• Academic achievement

“All you need to participate is a basketball. There are hoops located all over the town at Nicolls Church, outside the school, a court with lights at North Street, the Park Ave. building, the old auxiliary gym, our high school gym, and you only need five kids to have a team,” said Greco about all of the evident opportunities to play ball around town. According to Greco, benefits of the program have already started to show in participants, “After two sessions I can already see improvement in each kid. We had 16 kids participate last Wednesday. If we stick with the program there is no doubt in my mind, basketball will be hanging some banners alongside those other sports. Go Eskimos.”

Questions may be directed to Tom Greco at (315) 351-9160.