By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The athletic code at the Town of Webb Union Free School District is up for a change. Some items in the current code have been written for more clarity on what is expected of a student athlete at TOW USFD. According to the current code in the overview section, students are to understand that the athletic program of which they have chosen to participate offers them a chance to ‘grow and mature’ while also giving them the opportunity to enjoy the positive aspects of being athletes.

According to the proposed code, specific expectations for student athletes are said that they are to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects positively upon themselves, the school, and the community. Students who wish to participate in school-sponsored athletic activities are required to adhere to all school policies and rules.

Another proposed change of the athletic code was in the consequences for violating the interscholastic athletic code section of current code.

According to the current code in the third infraction section, consequences for breaking the rules are: removal from the team, loss of any opportunity to earn any athletic award or recognition for that season, and enrollment in appropriate educational seminars will be recommended. Some recommended seminars are in drug counseling, alcohol counseling, anger management counseling, and others.

Comparing the current code and the proposed code, the proposed code condenses the third infraction section. The rule now clearly states that a student athlete will be ineligible to participate in any school-sponsored athletic activities.

The TOW UFSD Board of Education brought together stakeholder groups last spring in May to review and make adjustments to the code. The stakeholder groups that were reviewed for input on changes to the athletic code were: the Parent Teacher Community (PTC) group for input of parents and or guardians, the Student Council group for input of the students, the Athletics group for input from the coaching staff, the Teachers group for input from the faculty, the Community Law Enforcement group, and the Board of Education (BOE) group. The BOE will help draft a policy to be presented to full BOE for review. According to the school, the Board of Education, as policy makers, ultimately will approve a code that is appropriate for the school community based on what is presented from the committee.

A representative from each stakeholder group brought opinions forward to a review committee and, together, they worked through the information gathered to guide the resulting code that was brought to the Board of Education for discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 18. During that school board meeting, while discussing the code, School Board President Joe Phaneuf said, “I think it’s our job to set idealistic goals.”

A Parent Teacher Community meeting was held on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Distance Learning Lab of the TOW UFSD, the PTC met for an opportunity to have conversations related to the proposed changes of the athletic code that is to be finalized in November. According to PTC President Katie Langworthy, few were able to attend the meeting due to schedule conflicts and most attendees knew little about the changes, “About seven people showed up. Most of those people knew very little about the athletic code revisions so the discussion was more about catching everyone up to speed on the current athletic code and the suggested changes,” said Langworthy

Suggestions, ideas and concerns about the code, were made via a Google form provided on the school’s website. A survey on the subject of the proposed academic eligibility requirements, attendance requirements, behavioral requirements, letter of intent and participation, travel, consequences for violating the interscholastic athletic code, and appeals process asked participants for feedback. A finalization date for the proposed athletic code has not been set at this time. The deadline for the Google surgery was Oct. 29, to allow the administration to compile the feedback and get it to the school board before the Nov. 1 meeting. The meeting will be in the school library at 6:30 p.m.