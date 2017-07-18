By M. Lisa MonroeExpress Editor

Old Forge just got its own doughnut shop on Main Street across the street from Randy’s Chicken. Aurora’s Donuts, named after owner Amanda DeShaw’s daughter, opened the weekend before the Fourth of July and business has been brisk.

“It’s hard to pick just one best seller but the top three are our cinnamon buns, sugar blueberry doughnuts and our cinnamon sugar doughnuts,” said Amanda.

This is the first business that Amanda has owned. She grew up in the hospitality business; her father owns Christy’s Motel, and Amanda has helped out there her whole life. It’s not easy to raise a family and make a living in Old Forge and Amanda was looking for a way to do just that.

“I went back and forth about it for a few weeks because starting a new business is a scary thing. After some encouragement from friends and family I decided to take the chance,” she said.

She says that her family and friends have been instrumental in getting Aurora’s off the ground, and she even got help from some of the other businesses in town. Amanda has had help sprucing up the building and cleaning, and planning. But the worst part of starting a new business fell solidly on her shoulders.

“The hardest part about opening the business was definitely the paperwork and endless hours of work that had to be done in order to get everything in place to be open before the Fourth of July holiday week,” said Amanda.

So far things have been going very well. Aurora’s is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. everyday except for Wednesday, and they regularly sell out of cinnamon buns. Amanda has started out with a streamlined menu but is being responsive to her customers suggestions and making additions and new creations as she is inspired. This week she made maple fingers that her customers really liked.

“The menu is going to stay pretty simple for now but we do plan on adding different frostings and try to keep things fresh while still having everyone’s traditional favorites.”

It’s been a few years since there was a doughnut shop in town and Amanda says that people’s enthusiasm for the new shop has been very nice.

“People should come check us out if they are looking for a great cup of coffee or looking for an alternative to a sit down breakfast though we do have plenty of out door seating. We are a local family owned and operated business trying to add something to the community.”