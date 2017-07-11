Author Andrea Page will be signing books on July 14 at the Adirondack Reader and at the Old Forge Hardware Store. She will be at Adirondack Reader from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and at the hardware store from 2-4 p.m.For Andrea’s first book, titled “Sioux Code Talkers of World War II,” she researched and wrote about her great-uncle John Bear King’s service as an Indian Code Talker in the Pacific Theater. While on the more than 20 year journey, she also helped lobby for a bill recognizing all American Indian Code Talkers and attended the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring all Indian Code Talkers in November, 2013. The pursuit of this journey changed her life as a wife, mother, writer, and educator.Andrea has motivated young minds as an educator in Rochester for over 30 years. Two awards are highlights of her career: local news Channel 8’s “Teacher of the Month” in 2002 and the National School Board Association’s “20 to Watch” in 2009.She is currently co-president of the Rochester Area Children’s Writers and Illustrators. RACWI established the Rochester Children’s Book Festival which has been a successful venue for promoting books, authors, and the importance of reading for 20 years. In addition, Andrea is a member of the Society of Children’s Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI)