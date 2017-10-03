By Barbara Green

For the Express

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This article is not about fundraising statistics, but you should know, “It is an international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities to increase awareness and raise funds for research into its cause and prevention,” according to Wikipedia. Each year over $6 billion are raised.

I have never been a fan of juvenile words to describe breast, such as, boobies, tatas and other more offensive ones. Since spring, when I became the “one out of eight women” to be diagnosed, my tolerance became even less. Foolish memes sent through the internet to groups of women telling us to protect our boobies makes me want to swat someone.

Don’t misunderstand me. I believe we all need to be our own best guardian of health. Self exam is free, available any time, encouraged by our health care providers… and I almost never did it. Routine mammograms are another story; I’ve been diligent about those for years. In fact, I had one in January that was clear. But by the end of April, I stumbled across a notable lump on my breast.

Well, doesn’t that stink! Little did I realize at that moment how much it was going to stink. I never imagined how much it could alter my life. I’m only recently retired from 40 years of hairdressing and about to open my dream of a basket weaving studio/store. Matt and I were about to move into our new home. This couldn’t be happening. Not now. I don’t have time. We have plans. I have a new grandson that I’m sure I’ve waited my whole life for. I’m supposed to be babysitting!

“Ha! Whatever!” says cancer. “Let’s try this instead. You’ll see your primary Doc who will nod and send you for a diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound to look closer. Yup. Now a core needle biopsy to confirm. Ooh! That’s ugly pathology. How about a lumpectomy and sentinel node biopsy? Hmm. Going to need a combo of chemo drugs for that. This stuff can wreak havoc on your veins. We’ll do another surgery to install a port in your chest to administer. The first type will be done in four treatments every other week. What? You’re sick? Of course you are! This stuff is horrible! Let’s stop that one early so you can worry for the rest of your life if you got enough. Ah, heck, you’ll worry anyway! On to the next type for 12 weeks.

Struggling with weekly roller coaster of side effects? You’re rocking those head scarves. Don’t be so vain. Who needs hair? Just buck up and deal with the fatigue, muscle and joint pain, changes in taste, coughing, sore throat, headaches, shortness of breath, bloody nose, constipation, infection risk and sleeplessness.

There is still the Grand Finale to look forward to. You get six weeks of radiation and all the discomfort that goes along with it. After months of treatments and months to heal, you’ll get the altered view in the mirror to remind you of the whole adventure.”

This is obviously snarky and tongue in cheek. There is no humor in breast cancer. It is scary stuff. Don’t be fooled by the warm, fuzzy feeling you might get from the pink ribbon. I’m not a fan of that either, although I’m grateful for the funds raised and the research that has gone into breast cancer with that pink ribbon as its symbol. I’m lost on the pink tutus and pink bra t-shirts, but to each their own. There is nothing warm and fuzzy about this. There are multiple types of breast cancer and varying treatments. Every person diagnosed must walk their own terrifying path.

We are fortunate to have the Regional Cancer Center at the former Faxton Hospital campus in Utica. Every phase of my journey except for the actual surgeries, has been handled there so far. They are professional and kind. My questions are answered. My worries are soothed.

What I know for sure is that I am incredibly grateful to have the most supportive husband, three of the best daughters, a son-in-law and extended family a person could ask for. I’m sorry for the worry and fear that I have seen in your faces, and so lucky for every visit, hug and moment we have shared throughout this. It has consumed our lives, but soon we will put it aside and life will go forward.

This is another one of those “clubs” that no one wants to join. Unfortunately, there is an astounding membership here in our community. They are strong women. Survivors. I keep hearing how strong I am. Funny, but I thought I had already proven that. I’d like to stop taking the test.

So ladies, please, start those self exams! Eat well, exercise, live moderately and understand your risks. Most importantly, be aware. Be very aware.