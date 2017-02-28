by Stan Ernst

The April 2017 Adirondack Life includes an elucidating article entitled “Up in the Air” by Luke Cyphers which examines the conundrum of unregulated drone (Quadcopter) flights in forever wild Adirondack airspace. After pouring myself a spot of Earl Grey with two sugars and a thimble of yak milk, I raised my pinkie, reclined in my La-Z-Boy and pondered the progressive commentary. It was at once engrossing and perplexing.

I learned that there’s an enterprising young Sapp from Beekmantown High School near West Chazy who hires-out his camera drone to relators for promotional aerial photos and videos advertising their plush real estate. It’s reminiscent of ADK seaplane deities Jim and Tom Payne, Bus and Don Bird and Herb Helms shooting aerial Polaroids back in the day. I gotta hand it to the kid. While his contemporaries play “Battlefield 4” online, young Sapp pilots his $416.59 Phantom 3 drone from Amazon for serious coin. The article explains that drones are effective weapons in the war on invasive plants and will aid ADK Jack Leach in finally finding Bigfoot. The Bigfoot idea’s my brainstorm ADK Jack; you can thank me later.

Drone cons specified in the article were predictable, i.e., drones are airborne Personal Watercraft. Unscrupulous hunters employ maddening drones to push deer and elk through the bush to waiting compadres stationed along nearby roads. The reprobates sit snug in their Land Rovers sipping Junior Johnson’s Midnight Moon as trophy bucks are herded across the road in front of them; KAPOW! And that’s not the worst of it. Scoundrels use camera drones to traumatize breast-feeding sow bears and induce moose miscarriages. As we speak, Ursidaes are petitioning the ACLU for relief and PETA’s all over drone induced Alces miscarriages. #Trump: French training golden eagles to kill terrorist drones. Good!

Drone intrusion into the natural world begs the human question; are camera drones Peeping Toms? Many states have Peeping Tom laws with judicial penalties; NYS doesn’t. You’ll remember that peeping was the rage until 1043 when “Peeping Tom” the tailor spied on Lady Godiva’s naked ride through Coventry, England. Lady Godiva was protesting her husband’s oppressive taxes and promised that anyone who peeped would end up blind or dead. Peeping Tom ended up both; deviant dronies are hereby forewarned.

“Up in the Air” is an interesting article and it got me thinking which is remarkable unto itself. If Amazon sells camera drones, they must sell surface-to-air (SAMs) and air-to-air missiles (AAMs). Roger that flight leader; I can buy a shoulder fired 25” Missile Launcher with lights, missile sounds and firing rocket for $23.15 at Amazon Prime. My Navy training provided firsthand knowledge of AIM-9 Sidewinder and AIM-7 Sparrow AAMs; I’m also familiar with SAMs if you include tactics to dodge them while simultaneously pooping your skivvy drawers. The Amazon shoulder fired missile is reminiscent of a Stinger or Strela-3; every patriot should own one.

My drone hostility arises from close encounters of the second kind. First was the 2016 Paul Case Labor Day concert on the Old Forge waterfront. There we sat harmonizing with Paul, Sidney and the Band on Lou Reed’s PG-13 “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” while four drones circled annoyingly overhead. It was damn distracting; almost as distracting as Paul pointing me out as an example of the failure of American penal system rehabilitation. I get that from my parole officer, but I’m not accustomed to harassment by officious Peeping Toms at alfresco music venues. “And the colored girls say doo, doo, doo, doo…”

Second, Deb, Pierre, Wendy and I were enjoying a peaceful late-September afternoon on Buck Hollow beach after vacationers and leaf gawkers had receded for the season and we had the beach to ourselves. Suddenly outta nowhere appeared an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which stationed itself above us. We leapt to our feet and gave the persistent pest the one-fingered salute. The dipstick drone driver obviously relished our agitation since his Peeping Tom hovered above us for ten minutes. Talk about bursting our bubble of presumed ADK solitude and serenity. I feared that if video of me in a bathing suit went viral, YouTube feeds worldwide would explode. In that moment I concluded that there’s no law prohibiting ADK drone attacks and therefore nothing prohibiting me from bagging drones with missiles. My mission was clear; develop a smart weapon to bag Peeping Toms.

Drones are age of technology enigmas; technological innovations occur so frequently that pragmatic guidelines can’t keep up. Phantom drones fly at speeds up to 22 mph for three football fields and climb to an FAA regulated altitude of 400 feet. Rogue Phantoms can fly much higher. Phantoms can conceivably reach the ADK hard deck for Massachusetts Air National Guard 104th Fighter Wing F-15 Eagles. Drones ruin your ADK tranquility before you can say there goes another wake-jumping snot-nose ten year old on his daddy’s PWC. It’s Deja Vu all over again.

My badass anti-drone smart weapon channels the Sidewinder, except mine’s launched from a Playmate cooler. The SAM-666 Stachu is an emitted energy seeker that hones in on the drone’s battery and camera. The Stachu hunts relentlessly until it contacts the drone’s energy source and BAMMO; Peeping Tom go bye-bye. The Stachu’s collapsible so it fits into my Playmate alongside four UC Golds. The Stachu’s fueled with high pressure butane canisters ($2 each from Amazon) and it’s launched from a WWII surplus M2 Mortar (Goon Gun) purchased on eBay for $20. The Goon Gun disassembles into three sections so it too fits into my Playmate; I chug two of the Golds to make room. I charge the Goon Gun with M-80s from PYRO-R-US in Utica. The Stachu has a kill range of 2,400 yards; Peeping Toms can run but they can’t hide from Stachu.

I’m deeply disturbed (pregnant pause) by rampant technology invading my ADK serenity. I’ll fight ADK Peeping Toms with my dying breath; unless I become lost on my way to The Tap Room. In that case, I’m granting CASART limited authority to employ camera drones to save me. Survival situations extending beyond two hours render me acutely thirsty.