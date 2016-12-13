Whereiwander… The bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucophalus) has been our national emblem since 1787. Perhaps you have read that Benjamin Franklin was not in favor of the eagle as our national emblem, because of its hunting and eating habits.

Eagles will eat carrion (road kill) and have been known to steal the catch from ospreys. Opportunists, maybe, but they are also extremely skilled hunters. They can capture waterfowl in mid-air and grab rabbits on the run. For many years eagles were on the Endangered Species List, but now on a cold winter’s day as many as twenty can be seen, in a feeding frenzy, devouring deer carcasses. When the lakes freeze over and fish, their preferred food, is not available they will eat carrion. Among the twenty that I observed feeding, that winter’s day, nine were adults and eleven were immature.

Rachael Carson’s book, “Silent Spring” published in 1962 was the impetus for change in our thinking and usage of pesticides. DDT and other similar pesticides were found to change the birds’ calcium metabolism. While incubating the thin shelled eggs, the eagles’ body weight would actually crush the eggs. DDT was banned, almost completely, in the United States in 1972. The eagle population started recovering quickly. Bald eagles were removed from both Endangered and Threatened Species Lists on June 28, 2007.

The largest recorded eagle’s nest was observed for about 35 years. It was estimated to weigh nearly two tons, when it finally fell to the ground. The average width of a nest may range from six to eight feet or more and the depth might be three to six feet.

I had the privilege of observing a nesting pair of bald eagles this past spring. Both adults took turns incubating the eggs in early April. They took turns sitting on the eggs and turning them. When the eaglets hatched we learned the female had laid three eggs and they all three hatched, and eventually fledged. Generally females will lay one to two eggs, and if they do lay three eggs, the third hatched seldom lives to fledge. The eggs hatch asynchronously (in the order that they were laid) and it may take from 12 to 48 hour after piping (the first hole made by the chick in the egg) to emerging.

One adult stayed on the nest to protect the eaglets from the elements and predators, while the other would hunt for food. Within a few weeks the pale gray downy chicks had molted to a darker gray and could be left alone in the nest as both adults hunted for food. About a week after hatching the eaglets were observed hopping to the edge of the nest, with their backsides facing outward to eliminate bodily fluids, so as not to foul the nest. We were able to see their growth and rapid change in appearance almost daily. The first born was vying for every morsel of food brought back to the nest by the returning adults, but the pair was able to distribute the food equally and it was exciting to see all three eaglets continually thriving. Even though both adults were hunting for food and leaving the eaglets alone in the nest, on several occasions one adult would quickly return to the nest when it was suspected that a predator was in the area.

Unless both adults were on the nest at the same time it was difficult to determine the male from the female. Both adults have dark brown body feathers, and white head, neck and tail feathers. The female is about 25 percent larger than the male, which is true of all raptors. A male bald eagle weighs about nine pounds and a female about 12 pounds. The height of the male is 30 to 34 inches, the female between 35 to 37 inches. The wing span ranges from six to seven feet. It takes five years for an eagle to reach sexual maturity. Juvenile eagle bodies are a mottled white, light and dark brown. Adult’s beaks and eyes are yellow. Juvenile’s beaks and eyes are brown but will change to yellow by the end of the fourth year.

Fish, small mammals and waterfowl were some of the food brought to feed the eaglets. Eagles eat bones, at all ages, for the calcium. Because of the high acidity of their stomachs eagles can eat road kill without risk of bacterial contamination. Adult eagles may consume one half to three-fourths of a pound of food a day, but when rearing young it may eat a one pound fish in as little as four minutes. Adults might even gorge themselves and not eat again for a few days. Eagles digest food in their crop and then eliminate the undigested body parts (hair etc.) as pellets, the same as owls do.

Adult eagles mate for life and generally will use the same nest each year, unless they feel threatened. The nesting pair, which I observed, was on the flight path of jets and helicopters flying overhead daily. This did not seem to bother the nesting pair or the eaglets. The nest is at eye level with the observers. There is a deep ravine, between the tree holding the nest, of about four hundred feet across to the wooded trail, where the observers stopped daily to check the progression. The observers were thoughtful, considerate and immensely excited to be able to see something so spectacular happening, right within their neighborhood.